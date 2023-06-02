Benefits of spiritual travel: Rejuvenating mind and soul through journeys of inner discovery

Travel has long been recognized as a highly effective method for revitalizing the mind and spirit. Recently, there has been a notable surge in the popularity of spiritual travel, particularly following the covid-19 pandemic. People worldwide have experienced a significant shift towards spirituality, engaging in practices such as meditation, and yoga, and fostering a deep connection between their mind, body, and soul. Embarking on a journey of spiritual travel can be a transformative experience, offering a profound connection to oneself and the world around us. Beyond the typical tourist destinations, spiritual travel takes us on a deeper exploration of sacred sites, ancient traditions, and inner growth. From pilgrimages to serene retreats, these journeys offer several benefits. (Also read: Summer travel bucket list: 10 dreamy Indian destinations you can't miss )

Benefits of spiritual travel

Benefits of spiritual travel

"The 'going inward' has become a significant framework. Holy sites, temples, ashrams and meditation centres have become powerful catalysts for spiritual growth; but why this shift? One significant advantage of spiritual travel is the opportunity for self-reflection, allowing individuals to detach from the cacophony and contemplate their thoughts and behaviours. Sacred destinations are creating a space where we can genuinely acknowledge our strengths and weaknesses, offering a valuable window for personal introspection," says, Dr Vikas Katoch, Founder, Adotrip. He further shared with HT Lifestyle, some amazing benefits of spiritual travel.

1. Discovering life’s purpose

Talking about India's iconic religious destinations like Kedarnath, Amarnath, Dwarka, Jagannath Puri, Vaishno Devi Shrine, Golden Temple, Ajmer Sharif and Bodh Gaya, are experiencing an extraordinary surge in travel, attracting both national and international visitors. These revered sites have emerged as transformative spaces, enabling individuals to regain their focus and discover their life's purpose. Travellers embarking on these spiritual journeys have reported incredible boosts in their thought processes, energy levels, and overall motivation.

2. Improve mental health and overall well-being

Over the past two years, particularly in the post-covid era, spiritual travel has emerged as a powerful remedy for enhancing mental well-being and alleviating anxiety. Individuals grappling with generalized anxiety, social anxiety, phobias, and chronic stress have experienced a remarkable resurgence in their lives through visits to yoga centres and spiritual retreats. Moreover, those burdened with chronic health conditions like inflammation, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and more have discovered notable improvements in their health markers.

3. Reconnecting with our roots

The current era showcases a significant shift in the perception of spirituality, extending its influence beyond the older generation. Nowadays, individuals aged 25-45 are increasingly embracing spiritual practices and actively encouraging their families and children to explore our diverse religious heritage. This emerging trend holds great potential for the travel industry, as it offers a valuable opportunity to reconnect with our cultural origin and relive cherished childhood memories of mythological stories and religious texts.

