Summer travel bucket list: 10 dreamy Indian destinations you can't miss

As the summer season approaches, wanderlust fills the air, beckoning us to explore new horizons. Embarking on a journey that excites your adrenaline like no other, surpasses the joy of an ordinary vacation. Whether you're a beach lover, a nature enthusiast, or a culture seeker, the world is full of captivating destinations waiting to be discovered. From exotic islands to vibrant cities and breathtaking landscapes, get ready to embark on a journey that will fulfil your wanderlust and create unforgettable experiences. Make the most of your travel during the sun-kissed season that will awaken your inner wanderer. Let's dive into this inspiring collection of must-visit places that are sure to make your summer an extraordinary one. (Also read: 5 unexplored glamping destinations you can visit in India by train ) Whether you're a beach lover, a nature enthusiast, or a culture seeker, the world is full of captivating destinations waiting to be discovered.(Unsplash)

Must-visit summer travel destinations

Manish Rathi, CEO and co-founder, IntrCity SmartBus, shares with HT Lifestyle, the ultimate summer travel bucket list, featuring ten unmissable destinations that will ignite your sense of adventure and leave you with lifelong memories.

1. Bir Billing

Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is the ultimate destination that should not get missed from any adventurer's summer travel. With its favourable wind conditions and stunning natural surroundings, Bir Billing offers a paradise for paragliding enthusiasts, providing thrilling experiences and breathtaking panoramic vistas. Beyond adrenaline-fueled adventures, Bir Billing is a haven for nature lovers.

2. Goa

Experience an unending celebration of life in Goa, where the vibrant yearlong festivities and the energetic Goa Carnival never fail to enthral. Delight in the finest seafood, unwind at trendy beach shacks and bars, dance into the night at lively clubs, discover the beauty of pristine beaches, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of bustling flea markets, and marvel at the architectural splendour of churches and forts. In Goa, every moment is a testament to the joyous spirit of summer exploration.

3. Coorg

Escape to picturesque Coorg, nestled in the Karnataka mountains, for a serene getaway. Explore lush green landscapes, and coffee-producing hill stations, and savour delectable Coorgi cuisine in quaint cafes. Shop for aromatic spices, including Coorgi pepper and experience the captivating blend of natural wonders and cultural heritage in Coorg.

4. Manali

Manali, with its unmatched beauty and enchanting charm, is an absolute must-visit destination during the summer season. With snow-capped mountains and scenic views of the Himalayan range, Manali beckons as an essential destination that mesmerizes travellers with its timeless beauty. From indulging in thrilling adventure sports at Solang Valley to playing in the snow at Rohtang Pass, this charming town offers a range of activities for every traveller.

5. Shimla

Embarking on a bus journey from Delhi to Shimla is an excellent way to experience the scenic route and enjoy the breathtaking landscapes along the way. Departing from the bustling city of Delhi, you will traverse through the picturesque surroundings and the bus journey will offer a comfortable and convenient mode of transportation, allowing you to relax and soak in the beautiful sights during the journey. Shimla is a perfect destination for the summer months with family.

6. Kasol

Nestled on the scenic river Parvati, Kasol in Himachal Pradesh beckons trekkers and backpackers. The bus journey from Delhi unveils a shift in scenery to lush greenery and majestic mountains. Kasol, known as the Amsterdam of India, captivates urban millennials with its old-world charm. Adventure enthusiasts must explore the stunning Parvati Valley, trekking to KheerGanga, Tosh and Malana.

7. Pondicherry

Immerse yourself in the captivating blend of Indian and French influences in Pondicherry. Explore the charming streets of the French Quarter with its vibrant colonial-era buildings. Relax on the serene shores of Promenade Beach. Adventure seekers can enjoy thrilling water sports at Paradise and Karaikal beaches. Travel by bus from Bengaluru.

8. Dehradun

For an unforgettable vacation filled with beauty and bliss, the ideal time to explore the enchanting city of Dehradun is from the month of March to June. Dehradun has lovely weather that is both nice and clear throughout this time as it basks in the splendour of the summer season. Robber's Cave invites you to go off on a captivating expedition with its unusual rock formations and soothing waters. Experience the enchanting allure of Dehradun during the summer season, where moments of pure magic await.

9. Jammu

Jammu, the esteemed winter capital of India, is a captivating destination renowned for its cultural heritage and awe-inspiring natural wonders. Mansar Lake, a serene refuge surrounded by lush vegetation where migratory birds gracefully soar across the azure waters, is a sight to behold. Jammu offers an opportunity to embark on a wondrous expedition to behold the resplendent Vaishno Devi temple, an esteemed sanctuary nestled harmoniously within the majestic embrace of the Trikuta Mountains.

10. Mahabaleshwar

Discover the charming Mahabaleshwar on your ultimate summer escapade this year. This enchanting hill retreat mesmerizes with verdant forests, serene lakes, awe-inspiring vistas, and cascading waterfalls. Indulge in a serene boat ride on Venna Lake. Mahabaleshwar's captivating beauty, strawberry fields, ancient temples, and surreal vistas make it a cherished destination for travellers.