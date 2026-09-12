Booking a hotel? Here’s what travellers check beyond price, location and pretty pictures

How well a trip goes depends on where you stay, as this is where you return to relax and recharge after a long day of exploring. Booking accommodation is no longer solely about ticking off the usual items on your checklist, such as comparing prices, scanning a few photographs on the website, and checking the distance from major attractions.

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But the expectations now also extend to Wi-Fi reliability and the overall experience that a property offers. Industry experts elaborate on what travellers now check before booking a stay and how these changing expectations are reshaping the hospitality sector.

People are looking for information beyond the room and basic facilities.

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What travellers look for before booking

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{{^usCountry}} Pranav Dangi, founder and CEO of The Hosteller, noted that price and location continue to influence accommodation choices, but travellers now also consider a much wider range of factors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pranav Dangi, founder and CEO of The Hosteller, noted that price and location continue to influence accommodation choices, but travellers now also consider a much wider range of factors. {{/usCountry}}

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“The way travellers evaluate accommodation has evolved significantly. Price and location continue to influence bookings, but they are now only part of a much broader decision-making process. Travellers increasingly look at Wi-Fi quality, cleanliness, safety, reviews, room or dorm amenities, common spaces and cancellation policies before making a booking,” he said.

For younger travellers, he added that the accommodation should also align with the purpose of the trip. Someone working remotely may prioritise connectivity and a comfortable workspace. Young people also travel solo, so Dangi highlighted the importance of safety features, social spaces and opportunities to interact with others.

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Why reviews matter

Beyond photographs and property descriptions, Dangi also outlined the importance of reviews, as they can help travellers understand what to expect. Essentially, reviews serve as social proof that travellers commit their money.

“They want to understand the actual experience at a property, including feedback on cleanliness, staff behaviour, safety, connectivity and the overall atmosphere,” he said.

Safety remains a priority

As more women embrace solo travel, the hospitality industry is also adapting to meet their needs. Dangi outlined key features such as CCTV surveillance, secure access, staff availability, female-only dormitories, and well-maintained common areas, which are now prioritised when choosing accommodation. Travellers now assess a property's safety measures before making a booking.

Beyond a room

Travellers are now multitasking, whether they are taking workstations, working remotely, or planning longer stays. As a result, a property needs to offer more than a well-curated room. Dangi emphasised that reliable high-speed Wi-Fi, dedicated workspaces, sufficient charging points, and power backup are among the facilities travellers now seek. Rather than serving merely as differentiators, these have become essential amenities.

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What else makes a property more than just a room? Dangi added, “Common areas, cafes, events, local activities, and opportunities to meet fellow travellers are becoming important considerations, particularly among younger and solo travellers.”

Why simply Wi-fi is no longer enough

It turns out that Wi-Fi is now the bare minimum, and merely offering it is no longer enough. Sunil Arora, chairman and managing director of ABS India Pvt Ltd, discussed the technological infrastructure required to support uninterrupted connectivity throughout a property.

“Connectivity has moved from being a value-added amenity to becoming part of the basic infrastructure of hospitality. For today’s traveller, the quality of a stay is increasingly influenced not just by the room, location or food, but also by whether they can reliably connect, work, stream, make calls and access essential digital services without interruption," he said.

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For remote professionals and digital nomads, whose hotel rooms may double as temporary workplaces, reliable Wi-Fi is crucial. But maintaining stable connectivity becomes more challenging when hundreds of guests and hotel systems are connected at the same time.

Arora further added, “A hotel with 200 occupied rooms could potentially have 400–600 guest devices connected simultaneously, even before accounting for staff and operational systems. A network designed only for average usage can therefore struggle during periods of high occupancy compared to a network that is capable of scaling up if demand arises.”

Therefore, hostels need consistent connectivity across guest rooms, common areas, conference halls, business lounges and recreational spaces. He further noted, "The expectation is no longer simply, ‘Does the hotel have Wi-Fi?’ but ‘Can I depend on the hotel’s connectivity when I need it?'Ultimately, the distinction lies between a property that merely lists Wi-Fi as an amenity and one that delivers a consistently connected experience.

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