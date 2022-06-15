Caravan tourism: Kerala Tourism to launch aggressive national campaign to popularise the concept

With easing Covid restrictions, the revival of tourism sector has become a priority. Caravan tourism is gaining popularity as it offers flexibility and freedom to the tourists by making sure that they are in a safe and comfortable travel bubble. After the success of its roadshows in Europe and the Middle-East, and various partnership meets in four major metro cities in India, Kerala Tourism has embarked on an intensive marketing drive to showcase and promote its Caravan Tourism initiative across India. It aims to enhance its reputation as a global destination and a safe holidaying hub both for domestic and international tourists. (Also read: Caravan tourism could be the next big travel trend amid pandemic)

A caravan is a customized stylish vehicle that provides a complete spectrum of amenities for a comfortable stay such as air-conditioning, sofa-cum-bed, TV, kitchenette with fridge and microwave oven, induction heater, cupboards, generator, dining table, toilet cubicle (bathroom with geyser), partition behind the driver, internet connectivity, audio-video facilities, charging system, GPS, motorised windows, and an awning that lets the visitors enjoy the weather outdoors.

Keravan Kerala is catching on the popularity and more than 1,000 caravans are plying in the state. Around 150 caravan parks will soon be developed as part of the government’s stakeholder and tourist-friendly Caravan Tourism policy, branded as Keravan Kerala, that was announced in September last year. This is evident from the expressions of interest received from entrepreneurs to run 280 tourist caravans and operate 148 caravan parks across the state. A caravan park has just come up in Vagamon in Idukki district while a few caravans are already plying in the state.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said Keravan Kerala is an upfront initiative that has elicited a keen response from the industry with a large number of potential investors showing interest in setting up caravan parks and operating caravans in the state.

“The government has announced a comprehensive stakeholder-friendly Caravan Tourism policy to encourage this segment. It includes a subsidy of ₹2 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh besides the relaxations the Motor Vehicles Department gave to entrepreneurs to buy and operate caravans,” he said.

“The caravan policy marks a strategic shift to present the entire state before the global audience based on the concept of ‘exploring the unexplored’ round the year,” he said, adding: “It has the potential to become a game-changer for the state’s tourism that has suffered a crippling blow in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Hence, we have decided to launch an aggressive pan-India campaign to give it a huge impetus.”

Apart from the Benz caravan that was first launched in Kerala in October last year, Force Motorhome, Luxe Camper (of Bengaluru-based startup Campervan Camps), and Chhattisgarh-based Moto Glampers have since launched their caravan vehicles giving a variety of caravanning options to the discerning.

The state’s first Caravan Park -- Karavan Meadows -- was set up at the scenic Vagamon in the hill district of Kottayam. It has been developed by Adrak Hotels and Resorts and is managed by Citrine Hospitality Ventures.

The caravan park, on the other hand, features a restaurant with cooking and grilling facilities, private rest-house, housekeeping, round-the-clock individual service and campfire, among others. The state government’s policy entails development of these parks as private, public or joint ventures. A park, which needs at least 50 cents of land, should have space to accommodate five caravans at a time with facilities like food parks, rest rooms, activity area and drivers' lodge.

KS Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Kerala Tourism, said, “Caravan tourism has huge potential to attract domestic tourists, who have been the mainstay of the state’s tourism revival after the pandemic started tapering off.

“The new product offers the freedom of a languid, sustainable and responsible travel, with the utmost concern for hygiene, safety and social distancing. The initial demand in this niche segment is expected to come from domestic tourists and then from the inbound tourists who can savour the village life experience in a place where they are halting. It is designed to make tourism a sustainable activity that would bring benefits to local communities and also scale up opportunities for the industry.”

Tourism Director VR Krishna Teja said caravan tourism, which is directly linked to the state’s successful Responsible Tourism (RT) initiative, has gained wide acceptance among the tourists owing to the freedom and flexibility it provides, and offers a safe travel bubble from home to destination and back. “It offers a refreshing experience for them while local communities will gain substantially by showcasing their culture and products before the visitors.”

Abraham George, Managing Director of Intersight Tours and Travels, feels there will be a good demand for caravans as the recent trend shows that most of the tourists are coming as couples or families and they want to go to less crowded places. The travel company is currently designing hybrid packages that includes caravan tourism. “It will be a big hit with honeymooners because of the privacy and security offered by caravans,” he said.

Riyaz UC, Managing Director, Spiceland Holidays, feels that caravan tourism can be packaged both as a standalone product and a hybrid package. “It will give a much-needed fillip to tourism in the state which is yet to fully recover from the impact of the COVID pandemic,” he said.

Renowned as a trailblazing brand in terms of brand-new initiatives and engaging products, Kerala Tourism has with Keravan Kerala once again stepped the ante and is poised to roll the clock back and achieve pre-Covid numbers in terms of tourist arrivals.

