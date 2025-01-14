China to offer unilateral visa-free entry to more countries

China announced plans to expand its unilateral visa-free entry scheme — underscoring the government’s bid to rev up tourism to help an uneven economic recovery. Also read | China to grant Switzerland unilateral visa-free treatment: What this means Visitors often have trouble using essential Chinese apps, such as those for making payments.(Unsplash)

The State Council pledged to hand out visa waivers to more countries in “an orderly manner,” without giving specifics. The cabinet added in the announcement Monday evening that the length of visa-free stays would be extended “appropriately.”

The vague vows would extend China’s unprecedented easing of visa requirements for dozens of countries that started in 2023. Beijing hopes that more visits can prop up a sluggish economy, facilitate investment and help give the nation a more friendly image before President-elect Donald Trump’s return, which may test bilateral ties.

China's tourism round-up:

Yet tourists haven’t been coming in the numbers the government had hoped. Foreign visitor entries and exits totaled some 64.9 million in 2024, according to data released by immigration authorities on Tuesday. That is up 82.9% from a year earlier, but only about 66% of the level of 2019, when fewer nations enjoyed visa-free visits. Also read | China allows visa-free entry for overseas groups on cruise ships to boost its sluggish inbound travel market

There are several reasons for this. Visitors often have trouble using essential Chinese apps, such as those for making payments, foreign airlines are offering far fewer international flights, economic and political ties with some counties have grown testy, and some developed nations have taken a dimmer view of China, partly due to human rights issues.

The State Council said Monday that it is encouraging local governments to offer vouchers to Chinese people to drive tourism spending, and arranging special bonds to support cultural and tourism projects. It urged local government to help different age groups by introducing family-friendly programs, more field trips for students and more convenient travel options for the elderly.