China to grant Switzerland unilateral visa-free treatment: What this means

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Both countries also agreed to support the early launch of negotiations to upgrade their formal free trade agreement, Xinhua said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.