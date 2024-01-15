China to grant Switzerland unilateral visa-free treatment: What this means
Reuters |
Jan 15, 2024 05:24 PM IST
Both countries also agreed to support the early launch of negotiations to upgrade their formal free trade agreement, Xinhua said.
China will grant Switzerland unilateral visa-free treatment, official state media Xinhua said on Monday.
