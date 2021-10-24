Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China's Gansu province suspends all tourism activities as Covid-19 cases surge in region

Gansu registered, from October 18 to Saturday night, a total of 41 confirmed cases, of which 30 are from Lanzhou, seven from Zhangye, two from Jiayu Pass, one from Tianshui, and one from Longnan.
Gansu, China's Northwest province, has announced the suspension of all tourism activities after a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the region, reported local media.
Published on Oct 24, 2021 02:06 PM IST
ANI |

Gansu, China's Northwest province, has announced the suspension of all tourism activities after a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the region, reported local media.

All tourists in Lanzhou, where most Covid-19 cases in the province were reported, required to stay in wherever place they were and be quarantined, said Global Times.

Gansu registered, from October 18 to Saturday night, a total of 41 confirmed cases, of which 30 are from Lanzhou, seven from Zhangye, two from Jiayu Pass, one from Tianshui, and one from Longnan.

Gene sequencing revealed the cases in Gansu were caused by the Delta variant. Infections in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, and Shaanxi were also reportedly caused by the Delta variant.

The National Health Commission on Sunday said that the Chinese mainland, on Saturday, reported 26 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

Of the new local cases, seven were reported in Inner Mongolia, six each in Gansu and Ningxia, four in Beijing, and one each in Hebei, Hunan and Shaanxi, reported Xinhua.

Also reported were 17 new imported cases, of which eight were reported in Zhejiang, four in Shanghai, and one each in Beijing, Heilongjiang, Guangdong, Guangxi and Yunnan. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
