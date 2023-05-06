Delhi's first 'Haunted Heritage Walk' to kick off from Malcha Mahal on May 6

Delhi's first 'Haunted Heritage Walk', organised by the city government's Tourism department, will start with a guided tour of Malcha Mahal on Saturday, officials said.

Located inside the Ridge forest near Chanakyapuri in the heart of the national capital, Malcha Mahal was built by Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq and used as a hunting lodge.

"We are organising the Delhi Tourism Haunted Heritage Walk at Malcha Mahal on May 6. This will be the first in a series of many. A lot of people have shown interest in this kind of walk," a Tourism department official said.

Among the other sites that the walk will cover include Bhooli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, Feroze Shah Kotla and the Tughlaqabad Fort.

A detailed plan on the "hidden and unexplored" historical places in the city is being prepared, he had added.

The official had said, "We are studying new places. Permissions are also being sought from the departments concerned."

According to another official, the Tourism department wants to promote the wonders of the city -- its heritage, art and craft, diverse cuisine and culture -- through these walks.

"Heritage walks create a positive impact on tourism, enhance the brand value of the city and project its culture. A unique way of experiencing the heritage of any area is to walk through the route with the help of a good interpreter," the official had said.