Denmark to gradually reopen borders for some countries in May

Denmark will gradually reopen its borders to some countries next month when older Danes are expected to have gotten at least one Covid vaccination shot, the government said on Tuesday evening.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Denmark will be open to vaccinated citizens from European countries as of May 1. (Unsplash)

Denmark will be open to vaccinated citizens from European countries as of May 1, the government said. Residents who haven’t gotten a shot but come from European countries with low contamination rates will be able to enter Denmark from May 14. Travelers must provide a recent negative test and isolate upon arrival, unless they have been vaccinated.

“It is an important step toward gradually and safely being able to open up for holiday and pleasure travel again,” Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement. “At the same time, it is crucial that we proceed cautiously and sensibly. Denmark is in a good place. We must not risk a setback now.”

The government said it expects that most Danes above the age of 50 to have received the first inoculation against the virus by the middle of May.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
covid-19 travel
