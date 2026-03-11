First time travelling abroad? Learn about 4 common mistakes and how best to avoid them

Getting your passport stamped is a dream come true for many. Seeing the world out there, beyond your homeland, is a thrilling experience, ticking off that bucket list moment you have been eyeing for a long time. It feels surreal to finally stand in a place you have only seen in reels, pictures, movies or travel posters.



As a first-time traveller, the excitement may make one giddy, ticking off all the things you plan to do once you arrive. But do not let this enthusiasm sideline strategic planning. Otherwise, small mistakes that are often overlooked may derail expectations from the internal international trip. Several such missteps are common but largely avoidable with the right preparation.

We have spoken to travel expert Sandeep Arora, Director of Brightsun Travel Private Limited, India, who gave a quick walkthrough of the common mistakes one makes and how they can avoid them.

At the very heart of many first-time travel mistakes lies the romanticisation of the trip itself. “First-time international travellers often prepare intensely for the idea of travel, rather than the reality of it,” Sandeep agreed. The excitement of finally going abroad makes travellers too giddy and dreamy that they conveniently overlook the practical realities that come with it. This inevitably causesa gap betweenexpectation and reality, which can lead to stress during the trip. The travel expert further remarked, “Mistakes made on a first trip abroad are usually predictable, avoidable, and rooted in misplaced priorities.”



Let's take a look at the common mistakes and how you can avoid them:



1. Overpacking Sandeep told us that overpacking is one of the issues that causes stress for travellers. The anxiety of whether one has packed everything often leads people to overpack, thinking about every possible scenario. But this results in unnecessary items being carried. “The result is heavier luggage, higher baggage costs, and reduced mobility, all of which add friction to an experience meant to feel freeing,” he remarked.

And because of overpacking, travellers may face additional stress, such as last-minute additions, duplicated items, and poor decision-making, as Sandeep pointed out.