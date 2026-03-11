First time travelling abroad? Learn about 4 common mistakes and how best to avoid them
Are you going abroad for a trip for the first time? Check out the mistakes you should avoid for a blissful, memorable trip.
Getting your passport stamped is a dream come true for many. Seeing the world out there, beyond your homeland, is a thrilling experience, ticking off that bucket list moment you have been eyeing for a long time. It feels surreal to finally stand in a place you have only seen in reels, pictures, movies or travel posters.
ALSO READ: Stressed over trip planning as a couple? Top 5 tips for a perfect vacation: Budgeting to dividing responsibilities
As a first-time traveller, the excitement may make one giddy, ticking off all the things you plan to do once you arrive. But do not let this enthusiasm sideline strategic planning. Otherwise, small mistakes that are often overlooked may derail expectations from the internal international trip. Several such missteps are common but largely avoidable with the right preparation.
We have spoken to travel expert Sandeep Arora, Director of Brightsun Travel Private Limited, India, who gave a quick walkthrough of the common mistakes one makes and how they can avoid them.
At the very heart of many first-time travel mistakes lies the romanticisation of the trip itself. “First-time international travellers often prepare intensely for the idea of travel, rather than the reality of it,” Sandeep agreed. The excitement of finally going abroad makes travellers too giddy and dreamy that they conveniently overlook the practical realities that come with it. This inevitably causesa gap betweenexpectation and reality, which can lead to stress during the trip. The travel expert further remarked, “Mistakes made on a first trip abroad are usually predictable, avoidable, and rooted in misplaced priorities.”
Let's take a look at the common mistakes and how you can avoid them:
1. Overpacking
Sandeep told us that overpacking is one of the issues that causes stress for travellers. The anxiety of whether one has packed everything often leads people to overpack, thinking about every possible scenario. But this results in unnecessary items being carried. “The result is heavier luggage, higher baggage costs, and reduced mobility, all of which add friction to an experience meant to feel freeing,” he remarked.
And because of overpacking, travellers may face additional stress, such as last-minute additions, duplicated items, and poor decision-making, as Sandeep pointed out.
2. Forgetting essential items
Another common mistake first-time international travellers make is forgetting essential items.
“Travellers consistently report leaving behind basics such as chargers, adapters, and toiletries. While these mistakes are inconvenient on domestic trips, they become far more disruptive internationally, where replacements may be expensive, incompatible, or unavailable upon arrival,” Sandeep elaborated on which items are forgotten and how they may disturb your trip experience.
3. Itinerary planning
Third on the list is improper itinerary planning. Many may pack a schedule and underestimate travel time, assuming moving between places will be quick and seamless. But Sandeep gave a reality check that at an international spot, one may be unfamiliar with the transport system or meet unexpected queues, causing delays. This needs to be factored into the itinerary structure. At the end, this leads to rushed sightseeing, missed plans and unnecessary stress.
4. Uneven preparation
“New travellers often invest time researching flights and accommodation while ignoring the practical rhythm of travel, how much can realistically be done in a day, when rest is necessary, and how quickly fatigue accumulates,” Sandeep explained. The consequence leads to a stressful trip, with tightly packed schedules that leave little to no room for downtime or spontaneity.
It is important in the end to be practical and have a perspective. “The most confident travellers are not those who plan for every possibility, but those who understand what matters most and let the rest go,” the travel expert highlighted an important piece of advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.