Foreign tourists can apply for RAP and PAP online to visit Sikkim from October

Published on Aug 17, 2022 09:02 AM IST
To visit Sikkim foreigners must obtain Restricted Area Permit (RAP) previously known as InnerLine Permit from Sikkim Tourism Officers on the strength of valid Indian Visa. Sikkim CM announced about the online application for RAP and PAP for foreign tourists in his Independence Day speech
Foreign tourists can apply for RAP and PAP online to visit Sikkim from October (Photo by PRATAP CHHETRI on Unsplash)
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Gangtok

Foreign tourists visiting the Himalayan state of Sikkim can now apply for Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area Permit (PAP) online from October this year, an official said.

From the upcoming tourist season in October foreigners can apply online through a dedicated website for the Restrict Area Permit and Protected Area Permit, the official said, adding that work for development of the dedicated website is on.

To visit Sikkim foreigners must obtain Restricted Area Permit (RAP) previously known as InnerLine Permit from Sikkim Tourism Officers on the strength of valid Indian Visa.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in his Independence Day speech had announced about the online application for RAP and PAP for foreign tourists.

The Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) has thanked the chief minister for announcing the online application for RAP and PAP for foreign tourists.

This was an age old demand of the Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS).

"We thank the CM for understanding the demand of the people since 60 per cent of the state is totally dependent on tourism," Norgey Lachungpa, president, TAAS, said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
