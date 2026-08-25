Forget 5-star: World's most unbelievable hotels are inside a plane, a crane and ice

Let's be honest: you're tired of boring hotel rooms. The same infinity pool, the same minimalist lobby. In 2026, travellers aren't booking a room, they're booking a story. A new wave of extreme hospitality is transforming industrial relics and impossible landscapes into places to spend the night — and the best check-in is one you could never recreate at home. Also read ₹2.5 lakh to ₹6.8 crore a night. Watch">| Inside one of ‘world’s most expensive hotels’ where rooms cost ₹2.5 lakh to ₹6.8 crore a night. Watch

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Why sleep in a regular bed when you can sleep inside a literal Boeing 737 in the jungle, a 50-metre crane, or a hotel rebuilt from snow and river ice every winter? From the Amazon to the Arctic, these eight stays, highlighted in an August 23 EarthPix Instagram post, are unbelievable for a reason:

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Treehouse Lodge Resort (Iquitos, Peru)

{{^usCountry}} In the Peruvian Amazon, Treehouse Lodge Resort in Iquitos sits at the junction of the Yarapa and Cumaceba Rivers, near the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve. Its thatched-roof suites are elevated high in native trees above the jungle canopy and connected by wooden footbridges, with an open-air design that brings the sights and sounds of wildlife directly to the bed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Peruvian Amazon, Treehouse Lodge Resort in Iquitos sits at the junction of the Yarapa and Cumaceba Rivers, near the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve. Its thatched-roof suites are elevated high in native trees above the jungle canopy and connected by wooden footbridges, with an open-air design that brings the sights and sounds of wildlife directly to the bed. {{/usCountry}}

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V8 Hotel (Boblingen, Germany)

In Germany, V8 Hotel in Boblingen, located within Motorworld Region Stuttgart inside the historic airport building, is built for automotive obsession. Themed rooms feature real classic cars, vintage gas pumps, and workshop aesthetics, with beds custom-built into preserved vintage vehicles ranging from classic Mercedes-Benz sedans to Cadillacs.

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Tubohotel (Morelos, Mexico)

Mexico’s Tubohotel in the mountain town of Tepoztlan offers a feat of modular industrial design. The budget property uses recycled, heavy-duty concrete sewer pipes stacked in pyramids around a central courtyard and swimming pool. Each cylindrical pod holds a queen-size bed with a glass end-wall entry and curtains.

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Hotel Jested (Liberec, Czech Republic)

Atop Jested Mountain in Liberec, Czech Republic, at 1,012 metres above sea level, Hotel Jested is a late-1960s landmark. The retro-futuristic hyperboloid tower combines a television transmitter, lookout deck and hotel in one structure, offering 360-degree panoramic views across Bohemia, Saxony and Poland.

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Faralda Crane Hotel (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

In Amsterdam Noord, the Faralda Crane Hotel rises 50 metres above the historic NDSM industrial shipyard. It transforms a former harbour crane into three multi-level designer suites accessed by glass elevators. At its peak is an open-air rooftop hot tub with sweeping views over the IJ river and city centre.

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Hotel Costa Verde (Puntarenas, Costa Rica)

In Puntarenas, Costa Rica, on the edge of Manuel Antonio National Park, Hotel Costa Verde houses the famous ‘727 fuselage suite’. The two-bedroom suite was created inside a restored 1965 Boeing 727 airframe placed atop a 50-foot pedestal in the jungle canopy. The interior is clad in handcrafted Costa Rican teak, with a wooden deck built over the wing.

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Book and Bed Tokyo (Tokyo, Japan)

In Tokyo’s Shinjuku, Book and Bed Tokyo operates as an ‘accommodation bookshop’, where guests sleep inside micro-cabins built into massive wooden bookshelves stocked with thousands of titles.

Icehotel (Jukkasjarvi, Sweden)

And in Jukkasjarvi, Sweden, the original Icehotel is rebuilt every winter from thousands of tons of ice and snow harvested from the Torne river. Its carved art suites, made by global artists, stay at -5°C to -8°C, with thermal sleeping bags provided for reindeer-hide beds.