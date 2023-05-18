From castles to museums: Discover the best unconventional wedding venues for a memorable celebration

When it comes to tying the knot, many couples seek unique and unforgettable experiences that break away from traditional wedding norms. That's where unconventional wedding venues come into play, offering an opportunity to create a truly memorable celebration. From enchanting forests and picturesque beaches to historic libraries and art galleries, the possibilities are endless. Discover how these distinctive settings and unique venues can set the stage for a wedding celebration that reflects your personality, creates lasting memories, and leaves your guests in awe. Get ready to think outside the box and embark on a journey to find the perfect unconventional wedding venue for a truly remarkable and unforgettable celebration of love. (Also read: Offbeat picturesque wedding destinations in India that will not burn a hole in your pocket )

Unconventional wedding venues for a unique celebration

Plush resorts and hotels are slowly fading in trend as couples now look forward to taking the wedding vows at heritage palaces, beaches and even museums and vineyards of lately!(Unsplash)

"Weddings are an ever-flourishing product adding to India’s GDP timelessly. Year after year, the nuances change and some trends have a large-scale effect on the to-be-weds market. An essential part of everyone’s wedding is the venue. According to a 2022 report by KPMG, Indians most likely spend 1/5th of their lifetime wealth on a wedding. The average annual expenditure on Indian venues alone was ₹10,000 Cr. With such whopping budgets, Indians have seen and done it all. Now, they are looking for the novelty factor, especially in their venue selection," says, Nirav Thaleshwar, Founder of Allegiant Events.

He added, "Wedding venues have kept changing over decades, and traditionally purpose-built banquet halls, resorts, and hotels are slowly losing their charm as the audience is steering towards natural, sustainable décor and venues. They’re opting for unique locations like museums, beaches, art galleries, forts, and even the backyard of their private homes. There’s an increased demand for eco-venues for weddings across categories of upscale to budget. By the river, beach or even an open meadow are among the top picks given their naturally beautiful ambience and minimal decor requirement to enhance their charm. DIY weddings within your backyard have also picked up since Covid times and the induced style of limited guests, elegant decor and lots of intimate chatter."

Nirav Thaleshwar further shared with HT Lifestyle, some unique wedding venues ideas that are sure to leave a lasting impression on you and your guests:

1. Museums: Many museums offer event spaces for weddings and receptions, and what could be more memorable than getting married surrounded by priceless pieces of art?

2. Botanical gardens: If you are a nature lover, consider getting married in a greenhouse or a botanical garden. With lush greenery and colourful blooms all around you, it's a beautiful and unique setting for your special day.

3. Castles/ historic mansions: For a truly fairytale-like wedding a majestic mansion is an ideal pick for those who want to curate an elegant wedding.

4. Rooftops: If expansive views of the skyline as the backdrop is something that you look for then take advantage of the beautiful views in your city and host your wedding on a rooftop. From urban skylines to ocean vistas, a rooftop wedding can be a breathtaking experience.

5. Vineyards: For a rustic and charming wedding, consider a farm or vineyard. These settings offer a relaxed and intimate atmosphere and are perfect for couples who love the outdoors but want a casual wedding.

"Your wedding day is all about celebrating your love and commitment, and a unique and unforgettable venue can help make your special day even more magical. In a nutshell, unconventional venues are the next big trend that is here to stay for a while," concludes Nirav.