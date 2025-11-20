From Manali to Gangtok: 5 must-visit Indian hill stations this winter

Winteris here, and not many can imagine a winter vacation staying only at home and not going out to the hills and mountains. And when you talk about mountains, India is one such country that does not disappoint in terms of tourist destinations. Gulmarg, with its snowy slopes and frosty pine woods, is a winter paradise in Jammu and Kashmir.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Here is a look at the five most beautiful hill stations in India, which every travel enthusiast will like to explore.

5 most beautiful hill stations in India

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

It is usually a good idea to have one site on your list that will not disappoint any type of traveller. And obviously, Manali is that place. With a shiver running down your spine, apple orchards blanketed in white and cafes offering hot momo next to raging bonfires, your visit here will be unforgettable.

In a nutshell, Manali is India's quintessential winter retreat, where you may have a plunge in the hot springs of Vashisht or simply sip ‘thukpa’ while watching snow pile up on pine roofs. And if you are feeling very daring, the route to Rohtang (if open) provides breathtaking views.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Falling in love with Gulmarg is inevitable whenever you are visiting the place. The hamlet-turned-town at Jammu and Kashmir's heart boasts snowy slopes, frosty pine woods, and the world-famous Gulmarg Gondola, transporting you into a cloud-filled dreamscape. Whether you are skiing, snowboarding, or simply making questionable snow angels, Gulmarg offers both excitement and relaxation.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Imagine skiing with Nanda Devi at a handful of distances. That is Auli for you. With crisp air, snow, and the kind of calm that city life leaves behind, you may appear out of place at first. The chairlifts here are magnificent joyrides in their own right. As for the sunsets, they simply feel out of this planet. Auli in the winter is more than just a destination; it's an experience for every snow enthusiast.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

When winter rolls in and mist settles gently over the tea gardens, Darjeeling turns into pure poetry. Kanchenjunga blushes pink at sunrise, the toy train looks dreamlike as it chugs through drifting fog, and a steaming cup of Darjeeling tea becomes the perfect hand-warmer. Wrap a cosy shawl around your shoulders, take a slow walk along Mall Road, and let the hill town’s old-world charm work its magic.

Gangtok, Sikkim

In winter, Gangtok feels like a dream suspended between snow-draped peaks and starlit skies. The cold breeze carries soft Buddhist chants from faraway monasteries, while the streets come alive with warm cafés serving momo and butter tea.

With a bit of luck, you might witness Nathula Pass dusted in fresh snow or see Tsomgo Lake transformed into a shimmering icy mirror. Peaceful, spiritual, and blissfully uncrowded, Gangtok is winter at its gentlest.