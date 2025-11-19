Man relocates to India after 25 years in US, reveals 'deal breaker' stopping rich NRI friends from returning

For many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), retiring in their homeland is a long-held dream. One man who relocated to India with his wife after spending 25 years in America discovered that the reality of relocation comes with a critical point of friction. He revealed that despite many NRIs wanting to come back and settle in the country, one aspect becomes a “deal breaker” for many, and it is the "horrendous traffic”. The man’s post about returning to India after 25 years in the US has gone viral. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Wife & I lived in US for 25 years and returned to India. As we are approaching retirement age some US friends are asking how life in India really is, as they are debating moving to India for retirement,” the man wrote.

He continued, “So many positives here, but you know what the deal breaker for many is? The horrendous Traffic. Just think about it, NRI’s with $$ to contribute to Indian economy, but not coming back because of our chaotic traffic,” adding, “There are so many hidden costs to our bad traffic. We need to fix it on a war footing.”

How did social media react?

An individual argued, “We are 1.5 billion people. That naturally means crowds and traffic. Even China has them.” The OP posted, “It’s the chaos of Indian traffic that is frustrating. People cutting left, right, honking etc. I can handle Chicago traffic jams where everyone maintains lane discipline and there is order.”

Another questioned, “Why live in a busy city in retirement?” The OP simply responded, “Mom.” A third commented, “Vs what? What do they don't like outside that they even consider coming back? Nobody elaborates. It's always a trade-off. If everything was good here, everyone would come back.” The OP said, “Ageing, parents. Affordable healthcare. And support from a cook, driver and maid.”

A fourth wrote, “Gated communities and private townships will solve this problem to an extent. I don’t think it’s possible to resolve traffic or improve the civil infrastructure of any big city in the near future. There are many special interests, a big population, etc.”

