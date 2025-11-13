NRI shares harsh realities of life in India after moving abroad: 'This is the actual truth'

A Reddit post titled “NRI Rant” is gaining attention online after a Chennai-born man now living in Sydney shared his frustrations about how Non-Resident Indians are often judged, misunderstood, or dismissed when they return home. In his detailed post, the user opened up about the social pressure NRIs face and the assumptions people make about life abroad. The post has sparked a discussion online, with many agreeing with his observations. (Unsplash/Representational image)

The man, who said he lived in Chennai for 25 years before moving to Australia, wrote that he avoids talking about his life overseas when visiting home because many assume NRIs are “puluthees” - a Tamil term used to describe people who brag about their foreign lifestyle. He added that he tries not to glorify life abroad, especially around friends in the IT sector who are hoping for onsite opportunities, as he doesn’t want them to feel disheartened. “So when someone asks me how life abroad is, I simply say, ‘It’s good,’ and move on,” he wrote.

The OP further shared one particular conversation with one of his friends that pushed him to his limits. “He kept asking if I miss India and Chennai, and I kept telling him, ‘Yes, I miss my parents.’ Then he kept probing, telling me how fast Swiggy/Blinkit delivery is, how he can hire a maid and have a luxurious life, and how NRIs are missing out on all this for money,” he said.

“I lost my patience,” the Redditor wrote, explaining that these conveniences exist largely because of cheap labour and exploitation, not because India offers a better quality of life. The user shared that the exchange escalated when his friend accused him of being an “elite puluthi” who forgets his roots after moving abroad.

This conversation prompted the Redditor to reflect more openly on his experiences. Addressing young people directly, he wrote that while Tamil Nadu may fare better than many northern states, daily life in Western countries is better in every way. “I can walk freely in the streets without fearing dog bites, I have pedestrian footpaths, I have parks, clean air, etc, nobody judges me based on caste/class,” he wrote, insisting, “These are not NRI puluthism—this is the actual truth.

The user concluded with advice for anyone considering moving abroad. “If you get a chance to live or settle abroad, grab it with both hands. Don’t listen to your friends and relatives,” he said.

How did social media react?

The post has sparked a discussion online, with many agreeing with his observations.

“I’m a british indian. I spent my childhood till I was 11 in the uk, my fam are still based in the uk. I second what you say. Even if we don’t talk about it, people find a way to annoy us. It’s the scarcity mindset. Screw them,” one user wrote.

“I lived in England for about eight years and had to return to India due to personal issues. Even though I make good money here, you just can't get the same quality of life like in advanced western countries!” commented another.

“I will be massively downvoted for saying this, but this is the absolute truth - I’ve noticed that people in Chennai are the most jealous of anyone perceived to be doing better than them and they love to insult them to try and demean them and elevate themselves,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)