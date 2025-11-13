Indian-origin techie shares parents' long-awaited transition from Telangana village to UK

Every child hopes to one day give their parents the kind of joy they once only dreamt about. For Sanjeeva Reddy Thalla, a programmer from Telangana now settled in the United Kingdom, that hope turned into a reality when his parents boarded an aircraft for the very first time. The touching experience, captured in a video he shared online, has struck a chord with thousands. The video moved people online, prompting thousands of reactions.(Instagram/@sanjeeva_thalla)

According to the Instagram post, Sanjeeva’s parents, who spent their entire lives in a small village in Telangana, had never stepped beyond their state’s borders, let alone flown across continents. His video begins with shots of his parents sitting together in their village fields. The clip then transitions to their heartwarming reunion with Sanjeeva, his wife, and their child in the UK.

In his caption, Sanjeeva tried to put into words the weight of that journey. “It was their first ever flight. It was their first time crossing our state’s border. It was their first time sitting in an aircraft. It was their first time wearing shoes,” he wrote, emphasising just how monumental the experience was for his parents.

He further wrote, “Few days ago, my parents took their first-ever flight. As they were landing in the UK, my mind went back to my school days in village in Telangana, India."

“I remember wearing trousers with patches on them. I remember carrying my books in a school bag made from a used fertiliser sack. For much of my life, we didn’t even have a proper house. And now, here they are. In my home," he shared.

“This isn’t the biggest achievement. This isn’t about buying a house. It is all about this moment," Sanjeeva continued in his caption. He shared how his mother still uses her thumbprint as a signature and how his father barely signs his name in Telugu.

“From that situation to a world where their son could bring them across continents," he concluded.

Social media reactions

“You won,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Best feeling in the world.”

Many praised him for honouring his parents. “Your success is inspirational! You have made your parents proud and the happiest people in the world,” wrote one user.

“You should be proud of yourself. it’s such a great feeling to be able to this for your parents!” commented another.

“Accompanying parents along with our success is the real success !! You made it man!!” said one user.