Indian-origin techie reveals what it's really like working in Elon Musk’s xAI office in Palo Alto

An Indian-origin techie recently tweeted about the office atmosphere at xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup. This post immediately sparked a discussion on social media about the ideal work environment in the tech industry. An Indian-origin techie’s post about Elon Musk’s Palo Alto xAI office has gone viral. (Reuters, X/@aayushjaiswal07)

Ayush Jaiswal, who works with artificial intelligence and is presently associated with Grok, opened up about the “vibe” at the xAI office. “The vibe at xAI office in Palo Alto is quite unique. Incredible amount of intensity with 0 toxicity or politics.” He continued that it is “very unique.”

Take a look at the tweet:

Social media reacts:

An individual posted, “That sounds like a great environment for serious work and progress.” Another added, “That sounds like a dream. Enjoy the moment, and thank you for being part of something that is changing in the world.”

A third commented, “That is awesome, it has to be an incredible place to work.” A fourth wrote, “That’s the dream combo, intensity without ego, focus without noise. Feels rare in 2025!”

This is not the first time the xAI officer has sparked curiosity among social media users. A few days earlier, an engineer tweeted about enjoying freshly made pizza at the office. What is interesting is that his post about the latest introduction in the Bay Area office came just a week after Elon Musk promised a “wood-fired pizza oven” for the office.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Ayush Jaiswal completed his education at Sunbeam School, Lahartara. Prior to joining xAI, he served as the head of growth for Scale AI. His current X bio says he is “Nurturing Grok.”

About xAI:

It is an artificial intelligence startup founded by Elon Musk. The company behind Grok started with the aim to make generative AI less “woke.”