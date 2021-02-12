Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Goa to host two carnival parades amid Covid-19 pandemic
Goa to host two carnival parades amid Covid-19 pandemic

Instead of six, Goa will be hosting only two carnival parades this year on February 13 and 14 in Panaji and Margao in South Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time in the history that only two parades will be held in the coastal state.
PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Goa will host only two carnival float parades instead of six this year in light of the Covid- 19 pandemic, a senior official said on Thursday.

The parades will be held on February 13 and 14 in Panaji and Margao in South Goa respectively due to curbs imposed to contain the spread of infection, said Nikhil Desai, managing director of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

The tourism department usually hosts parades at six cities across the state, and this would be the first time in the history of the coastal state's tourism that only two parades will be held, he said.

Mythological character King Momo will be heralding the colourful float parades.

All Covid-19 restrictions will be in place during the parade, which will be attended by thousands of people, the official added.

