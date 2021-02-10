Valentine's Day brings cheer to travel and tourism industry
- The metro cities which have witnessed a rise in enquiries or bookings for staycations are Bengaluru followed by Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata. Additionally, destinations like Goa, Jaipur, Darjeeling and Coorg have seen adequate occupancy rise as well, said travel portals.
This Valentine's Day, young Indians are looking forward to spending quality time with their partners this weekend, according to travel and hotel booking websites.
Goibibo said more than 70% of the bookings for the weekend starting February 13 have been made for couple-friendly hotels and this is only expected to increase as the Valentine's Day approaches.
“Since the unlock phase, we are seeing strong growth momentum within the couple-friendly segment. In terms of the duration, more than 78% hotel properties are booked for a day –with many opting for three star or budget category hotels,” said Sunil Suresh, group chief marketing officer, goibibo.
Yatra.com said this year, they have witnessed around 20% hike in demand for staycation options and driveway destinations as customer confidence is building up.
“In 2021, for accommodation, we have seen a surge in enquiries for options such as homestays, cottages, and premium and luxury hotel properties," said Sabina Chopra, co-founder and COO, corporate travel & head industry relations of Yatra.com.
The metro cities which have witnessed a rise in enquiries or bookings for staycations are Bengaluru followed by Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Additionally, destinations like Goa, Jaipur, Darjeeling and Coorg have seen adequate occupancy rise as well.
Also Read: Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani
Travel portals are also offering discounts to attract passengers. For instance, Cleartrip is offering up to ₹2,000 on round trips for bookings done between February 8 and 11 for travel between February 12 and 14.
“There is also a possible long weekend for some with Basant Panchami on February 16, which is a Tuesday,” said Rajiv Subramanian, vice president, Cleartrip.
“Goa has been the preferred leisure destination in the post lockdown period and this has continued for the Valentine's Day weekend. The increase in advance bookings, i.e. booking more than 30 days in advance was noticed for the Valentine's Day period. We have seen the share of 5-star and 4-star hotels increasing to account for more than 70% of our bookings,” said Subramanian.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how osteoporosis treatment got affected by Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day brings cheer to travel and tourism industry
- The metro cities which have witnessed a rise in enquiries or bookings for staycations are Bengaluru followed by Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata. Additionally, destinations like Goa, Jaipur, Darjeeling and Coorg have seen adequate occupancy rise as well, said travel portals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French mayor defies Covid curbs to open city's museums
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch
- Watch: From exercises on the Ladder Barrel to Pilates reformer, Kriti Kharbanda marks her ‘road to recovery’ and this video by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is enough proof to inspire us even as Pulkit Samrat takes a dig. Check benefits of the workout inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No festive bump for Singapore restaurants over Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria to restrict travel from Tyrol over variant fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protein deficiency, not age or weather, reason for spread of Covid in Europe, US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say
- Amid spread of coronavirus variants, experts suggest wearing a cloth mask that has multiple layers with a pocket that you can slip a good filter material into or double mask by wearing a surgical one with a tight-fitting cloth mask over it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban
- Russian film director Andrei Fenochka's online series, Here I Come, about queer young people has been welcomed by the audience as a romantic story that mixes 'mystics, dreams and everyday life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait
- Access to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece 'Last Supper', housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, resumed Tuesday to just eight viewers every 15 minutes in the first week of reopening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story
- K-pop star Eric Nam and Jae-hyung Park, join other Korean American K-pop artists in raising awareness about mental health beyond their music community by publicly sharing their personal journeys after grappling with depression and mental illness on their own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Air taxi’ to link Chandigarh with Dehradun from Feb 10. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Better communication about browning food can help limit food waste: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox