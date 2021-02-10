IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Valentine's Day brings cheer to travel and tourism industry
Goa continues to be a hot destination for travelers post Covid-19 restrictions.(Unsplash)
Goa continues to be a hot destination for travelers post Covid-19 restrictions.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Valentine's Day brings cheer to travel and tourism industry

  • The metro cities which have witnessed a rise in enquiries or bookings for staycations are Bengaluru followed by Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata. Additionally, destinations like Goa, Jaipur, Darjeeling and Coorg have seen adequate occupancy rise as well, said travel portals.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:39 AM IST

This Valentine's Day, young Indians are looking forward to spending quality time with their partners this weekend, according to travel and hotel booking websites.

Goibibo said more than 70% of the bookings for the weekend starting February 13 have been made for couple-friendly hotels and this is only expected to increase as the Valentine's Day approaches.

“Since the unlock phase, we are seeing strong growth momentum within the couple-friendly segment. In terms of the duration, more than 78% hotel properties are booked for a day –with many opting for three star or budget category hotels,” said Sunil Suresh, group chief marketing officer, goibibo.

Yatra.com said this year, they have witnessed around 20% hike in demand for staycation options and driveway destinations as customer confidence is building up.

“In 2021, for accommodation, we have seen a surge in enquiries for options such as homestays, cottages, and premium and luxury hotel properties," said Sabina Chopra, co-founder and COO, corporate travel & head industry relations of Yatra.com.

The metro cities which have witnessed a rise in enquiries or bookings for staycations are Bengaluru followed by Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Additionally, destinations like Goa, Jaipur, Darjeeling and Coorg have seen adequate occupancy rise as well.

Also Read: Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani

Travel portals are also offering discounts to attract passengers. For instance, Cleartrip is offering up to 2,000 on round trips for bookings done between February 8 and 11 for travel between February 12 and 14.

“There is also a possible long weekend for some with Basant Panchami on February 16, which is a Tuesday,” said Rajiv Subramanian, vice president, Cleartrip.

“Goa has been the preferred leisure destination in the post lockdown period and this has continued for the Valentine's Day weekend. The increase in advance bookings, i.e. booking more than 30 days in advance was noticed for the Valentine's Day period. We have seen the share of 5-star and 4-star hotels increasing to account for more than 70% of our bookings,” said Subramanian.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
valentines day tourism industry staycation
app
Close
Osteoporosis is a chronic, age-related disease that is associated with life-changing fragility fractures.(Pixabay)
Osteoporosis is a chronic, age-related disease that is associated with life-changing fragility fractures.(Pixabay)
health

Here's how osteoporosis treatment got affected by Covid-19 pandemic

ANI, Bern [switzerland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:18 PM IST
A worldwide survey of medical care providers has uncovered uncommon impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on overall medical care conveyance for osteoporosis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa continues to be a hot destination for travelers post Covid-19 restrictions.(Unsplash)
Goa continues to be a hot destination for travelers post Covid-19 restrictions.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Valentine's Day brings cheer to travel and tourism industry

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • The metro cities which have witnessed a rise in enquiries or bookings for staycations are Bengaluru followed by Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata. Additionally, destinations like Goa, Jaipur, Darjeeling and Coorg have seen adequate occupancy rise as well, said travel portals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
art culture

French mayor defies Covid curbs to open city's museums

Reuters, Perpignan, France
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The mayor of the French city of Perpignan on Tuesday defied the government's Covid-19 restrictions and reopened four of the city's museums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • Watch: From exercises on the Ladder Barrel to Pilates reformer, Kriti Kharbanda marks her ‘road to recovery’ and this video by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is enough proof to inspire us even as Pulkit Samrat takes a dig. Check benefits of the workout inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
art culture

No festive bump for Singapore restaurants over Lunar New Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Singapore restaurant owners face a gloomy Lunar New Year, with Covid-related interruptions signaling that even countries with a good handle on cases will suffer until the pandemic is under control globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some 293 cases of the more contagious variant have been confirmed in Tyrol.(Pixabay)
Some 293 cases of the more contagious variant have been confirmed in Tyrol.(Pixabay)
travel

Austria to restrict travel from Tyrol over variant fears

AP, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Austria's leader said Tuesday that people will have to produce a negative coronavirus test to leave the country's Tyrol province as authorities try to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)
india news

Protein deficiency, not age or weather, reason for spread of Covid in Europe, US

By Joydeep Thakur and Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:52 AM IST
The variant of the virus that spread rapidly across the world had acquired a mutation since it left Wuhan that allowed it to use another human protein called neutrophil elastase to also cleave the S1-S2 junction
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say(Thomas Kienzle/AFP)
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say(Thomas Kienzle/AFP)
fashion

Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:06 AM IST
  • Amid spread of coronavirus variants, experts suggest wearing a cloth mask that has multiple layers with a pocket that you can slip a good filter material into or double mask by wearing a surgical one with a tight-fitting cloth mask over it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban(Photo by Jana Sabeth on Unsplash)
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban(Photo by Jana Sabeth on Unsplash)
relationships

Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • Russian film director Andrei Fenochka's online series, Here I Come, about queer young people has been welcomed by the audience as a romantic story that mixes 'mystics, dreams and everyday life'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
art culture

Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • Access to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece 'Last Supper', housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, resumed Tuesday to just eight viewers every 15 minutes in the first week of reopening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story(Twitter/india_arg_forum/billboard)
Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story(Twitter/india_arg_forum/billboard)
health

Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • K-pop star Eric Nam and Jae-hyung Park, join other Korean American K-pop artists in raising awareness about mental health beyond their music community by publicly sharing their personal journeys after grappling with depression and mental illness on their own
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022(Photo by Jack Chen on Unsplash)
Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022(Photo by Jack Chen on Unsplash)
travel

Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:31 AM IST
To limit the spread of new Covid-19 variants and focus on the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, Canada extends ban on cruise ships until February 2022, shuts down popular summer trips to Alaska for another year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The service was inaugurated by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 14(ANI )
The service was inaugurated by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 14(ANI )
india news

‘Air taxi’ to link Chandigarh with Dehradun from Feb 10. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The purpose of the air taxi service is to provide air connectivity between metros and tier-2, tier-3 cities across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
What’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.
What’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.
horoscope

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 10

By Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Daily horoscope: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs for February 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most people skip the spotted ones and select those that are perfectly yellow.(Unsplash)
Most people skip the spotted ones and select those that are perfectly yellow.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Better communication about browning food can help limit food waste: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:18 PM IST
In a new study a UCPH researcher has emphasized that there's nothing wrong with oddly shaped or bruised apples and if we are to end food waste, we'll need to upend that assumption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP