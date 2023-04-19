Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Panaji
Apr 19, 2023 03:50 PM IST

The 3-day 'Spirit of Goa' festival will be held at Colva beach and showcase products, cuisines, beverages and handicrafts made from coconut and cashew fruits

The Goa tourism department will host the 'Spirit of Goa' festival revolving around local brews made from coconut and cashew fruits from April 21-23, a senior official said. The three-day event to be held at the Colva beach in South Goa will showcase a variety of products, cuisines, beverages and handicrafts made from coconut and cashew fruits, including home grown spirits like feni and urak, the official said. There will be live demos on distilling cashew and coconut juice for Goa's much relished heritage brew feni, cashew stomping competition along with master classes and cooking demonstrations conducted by renowned professionals and chefs showcasing authentic Goan cuisine, he said.

Goa tourism department to host 'Spirit of Goa' festival from April 21-23 (Photo by Sumit Sourav on Unsplash)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
