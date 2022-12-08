Google Year in Search 2022: Most searched scenic spots across the world

The year 2022 is coming to an end, therefore it's time to reflect on the year before the new year starts. Google, the leading search engine, has published its "Year in Search 2022," which lists the top trending searches and keywords for the year. It includes the most popular movies, sporting events, news stories, individuals, recipes, scenic spots, and much more that people looked for in 2022 worldwide, including India and other countries. From Sky Garden, London to Oshino Hakkai, Japan, here are the top most searched scenic spots across the world for the travel enthusiast, photographers and people who appreciate natural beauty and scenic places. (Also read: Google Year in Search 2022: Most searched pets around the world )

1. Sky Garden, London, United Kingdom

A number of the most popular restaurants and bars are located in Sky Garden. (Unsplash)

The famous enlarged glass dome of 20 Fenchurch Street is home to three floors of magnificently planted public gardens and London's most opulent social areas, including observation decks. A number of the most popular restaurants and bars are located in Sky Garden. For sweeping views of London, head to the Sky Garden viewing gallery on the Walkie-Talkie's 43rd floor. Ideal for a romantic evening, take in breathtaking views of the city as the sun sets while paying nothing for the privilege.

2. Setas de Sevilla, Seville, Spain

The Metropol Parasol, also known as Setas de Sevilla (Spanish for "mushrooms of Seville"), is a sizable geometric construction that resembles a network of interconnected mushrooms. (pexels)

The Metropol Parasol, also known as Setas de Sevilla (Spanish for "mushrooms of Seville"), is a sizable geometric construction that resembles a network of interconnected mushrooms. These mushroom-shaped shades tower over the entire area at approximately 30 metres (100 feet), and they support a skywalk that provides some of the greatest views of Sevilla, particularly after dusk.

3. Tanah Lot, Bali, Indonesia

Tanah Lot Temple is among Bali's must-see attractions; it is an old Hindu sanctuary built on top of a rocky ledge amid frequently crashing waves. (pixabay)

One of the most significant landmarks in Bali is Tanah Lot Temple, which is well-known for its distinctive offshore setting and sunset backdrops. Tanah Lot Temple is among Bali's must-see attractions; it is an old Hindu sanctuary built on top of a rocky ledge amid frequently crashing waves. It is dotted with smaller shrines as well as restaurants, shops, and a cultural park for tourists.

4. HeHa Ocean View, Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia

HeHa Ocean View has a picture-perfect backdrop of the boundless ocean and the design was based on the shape of the beach at Gunung Kidul. (pinterest)

One of the newest tourist destinations in Yogyakarta Special Region's Gunung Kidul Regency is HeHa Ocean View, which is situated on the southernmost tip of the region's coastline. HeHa Ocean View has a picture-perfect backdrop of the boundless ocean and the design was based on the shape of the beach at Gunung Kidul, which is adjacent to cliffs and hills.

5. Ponta da Piedade, Lagos, Portugal

Ponta de Piedade is a picturesque location where brown-hued rock formations meet the below-surface waters of the Atlantic. (pixabay)

Ponta de Piedade is a picturesque location where brown-hued rock formations meet the below-surface waters of the Atlantic. One of Portugal's most well-known tourist destinations, they are composed of golden-yellow cliff-like boulders that can reach a height of 20 metres.

6. Oshino Hakkai, Oshino, Japan

Oshino Hakkai is a part of the 2013-designated Mt. Fuji UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site. (Unsplash)

The Fuji Five Lakes region contains a group of eight ponds known as Oshino Hakkai or the Eight Seas of Oshino. They are nourished by runoff from Mount Fuji's slopes, which flows down the mountain over several decades through layers of permeable volcanic rock. Because of this, the waters of the mineral-rich pond are extraordinarily clean and pure. Oshino Hakkai is a part of the 2013-designated Mt. Fuji UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

Some of the other scenic spots that featured in the top 10 list of Google were:

7. Belvedere del Gianicolo, Rome, Italy

8. Petrin Tower, Prague, Czechia

9. Miradouro de Santa Luzia, Lisbon, Portugal

10. Wuling, Nantou County, Taiwan

