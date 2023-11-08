close_game
Himachal Pradesh to establish ‘tourist village’ in Kangra to promote local art and culture

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Shimla
Nov 08, 2023 08:32 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh to provide local youth with employment opportunities in Kangra's 'tourist village' for showcasing local art, culture, handicrafts, music etc

A 'tourist village' will be established in Kangra to promote local art and culture and create employment opportunities for the youth, according to an official statement issued in Shimla on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh to establish ‘tourist village’ in Kangra to promote local art and culture (File Photo)

Permanent employment opportunities can be created by connecting local youths with tourism which will not only ensure tourism development but also increase the revenue of the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the statement.

Employment opportunities will be provided in the 'tourist village' to the local youth for showcasing local art, culture, handicrafts, music and other things, it said.

A large zoo is being constructed in Bankhandi at a cost of 300 crore and besides establishing the 'tourist village', a golf course of international standards will also be developed in Kangra, the statement said.

Modern facilities like electric buses, water sports, theme parks, wayside amenities, high-end food courts, beautification of heritage sites and eco-tourism would be created at tourist places in addition to upgrading Asia's biggest natural ice skating rink in Shimla and developing ice and roller skating rink in Manali, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
