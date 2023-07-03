Hong Kong to reopen Cathay’s in-town airport check-in after more than 3 years of Covid lockdown

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.’s check-in desks in Hong Kong’s central business district will reopen Wednesday, after a more than three-year shutdown sparked by Covid.

A signage for Cathay Pacific Airways at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File)

Cathay will be the sole airline offering in-town check-in services, and only from 6 am to 3 pm, Hong Kong train operator MTR Corp. said Monday. Airport check-in at Kowloon Station remains suspended. Prior to the pandemic, other airlines also had counters at the station and they were open for longer.

The service enables passengers to check in and drop off their luggage in central Hong Kong on the day of their flight, and the bags are then sent on to their final destination. In-town check-in, offered in few places globally, underscored Hong Kong’s reputation as a convenient and efficient world city.

Bloomberg News first reported about the resumption on June 26.

It was suspended in April 2020 as Hong Kong imposed curbs on international travel. Even though the last Covid restrictions were abandoned months ago, a shortage of workers prevented MTR and the airport from restarting the bag-drop service.

Express-train services from Hong Kong Station to the airport run every 10-15 minutes. The journey takes 24 minutes and costs HK$110-HK$115 ($14-$15) per adult.