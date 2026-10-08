How to survive a 14-hour flight without feeling drained: Tips to sleep, stay hydrated, and keep moving

A long-haul flight doesn’t have to leave you feeling like you need another holiday to recover from it. Spending 14 hours in the air can take a toll on your sleep, hydration, energy levels and comfort, but a few smart choices before and during the flight can help. Bernard Corraya, General Manager (India), Wego, shared tips on how to make the journey more manageable.

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Choose your seat strategically

For long-haul flights, seats make a huge difference. An aisle seat makes it easier to stand, stretch, and walk during the flight, while a window seat may offer more uninterrupted sleep.

Start adapting to the destination’s time zone

Bernard Corraya highlighted that adjusting sleep and meal timings before departure can help reduce jet lag. Once onboard, set your watch to the destination’s local time.

Adjusting sleep and meal timings before departure can help reduce jet lag.

Stay hydrated

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{{^usCountry}} Long-haul flights can leave your body dehydrated. Bernard advises drinking water regularly, as aircraft cabins have low humidity. Limit excessive alcohol and caffeine because both can interfere with sleep and worsen dehydration. Move regularly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Long-haul flights can leave your body dehydrated. Bernard advises drinking water regularly, as aircraft cabins have low humidity. Limit excessive alcohol and caffeine because both can interfere with sleep and worsen dehydration. Move regularly {{/usCountry}}

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Walk around the cabin when permitted and perform simple ankle and leg exercises while seated. “The CDC recommends moving the legs frequently and walking every two to three hours during long-distance travel to help reduce the risk of blood clots,” highlighted Bernard.

Wear comfortable clothing

Bernard suggested choosing loose, breathable layers and comfortable footwear to manage changing cabin temperatures and possible swelling. It will also help you move easily and keep you relaxed.

Plan sleep around arrival time

Use an eye mask, earplugs, or noise-cancelling headphones, but avoid forcing sleep if it will make adjusting to the destination harder.

Eat light

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Heavy meals can make passengers feel uncomfortable and affect rest. Smaller, lighter meals are generally easier during long flights.

Download films, music, podcasts, books, and other content in advance in case the aircraft’s Wi-Fi or entertainment system is unavailable.

Carry essential items onboard

Medicines, travel documents, chargers, toiletries, a change of clothes, and valuables should remain in cabin baggage.

Prepare entertainment offline

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Download films, music, podcasts, books, and other content in advance in case the aircraft’s Wi-Fi or entertainment system is unavailable.

Consider individual health needs

According to Bernard, travellers with previous blood clots, recent surgery, pregnancy, cancer, or other medical risk factors should consult a healthcare professional before a long-haul journey.