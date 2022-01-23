Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ileana D'Cruz serves wanderlust overdose with throwback bikini-clad pics from Maldives holiday: See here

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from her Maldives holiday. She served wanderlust overdose with the bikini-clad photos.
Ileana D'Cruz serves wanderlust overdose with throwback bikini-clad pics from Maldives holiday: See here
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 04:06 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Ileana D'Cruz is one of the few celebrities who had jetted off to the Maldives last year, when the travel restrictions, in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, had loosened a little bit. The star had flooded social media with her bikini-clad pictures from the beach. Now, with Omicron putting a halt to our travel plans, we are all missing our past vacations. And Ileana is also doing the same. The star posted some throwback pictures from her Maldives vacay, and it will give you a wanderlust overdose.

On January 22, Ileana took to Instagram to dump several throwback pictures from her Maldives holiday. The star had escaped to the archipelagic country, known for its white-sand beaches and an amazing underwater world, to take some time off work by basking in the balmy sun and enjoying the clear blue waters. "Looking back to this," Ileana had captioned the post. It gives a sneak peek into the star's beach vacation and how she enjoyed her time there.

ALSO READ | Ileana D'Cruz in red bikini set enjoys a dip in the sea at Maldives: Pic inside

The post features two bikini-clad photos of The Big Bull star. The first photo shows her wearing a lavender bandeau style bikini top with a front knot paired with matching coloured bottoms and a printed cover-up.

The second picture features Ileana taking a dip in the sea wearing an all-white bandeau bikini top and high waisted bottoms with a mock buckle.

Throwback pictures from Ileana's Maldives holiday. 
Ileana also posted a picture where she flaunted her suntanned legs and shared a glimpse of the view she enjoyed from her sea-facing room.

The view from Ileana's room. 

The actor posted four more pictures that showed the view from her room - two featured the clear blue skies and the sea, one showed a scenic sunset, and the last was of palm trees. In the end, Ileana posted pictures of the drinks and the food she enjoyed while on holiday.

The photos will give you a wanderlust overdose

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. She has Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda and a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama that stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the pipeline.

ileana d'cruz
