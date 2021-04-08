Indian travellers ready to adopt 'digital health passports' to restart travel

The study, commissioned by Amadeus and delivered by Censuswide, provides encouraging news for the industry, with 47% of Indian travelers keen to book international travel within six weeks of restrictions easing, compared to the global average of 41% -93% of respondents would be comfortable using a digital health passport for future travel.

The study found that 93% of Indian travelers would be comfortable using a digital health passport for future trips, as the appetite to travel remains high with nearly half (47%) expressing their interest in booking international travel within six weeks once the restrictions are lifted.

The study further revealed that over the past three quarters, 79% of Indian travelers would be willing to store their travel health data electronically if it meant it will enable them to travel sooner, and if it enabled them to pass through the airport faster with less face-to-face interactions with others.

The international study that included over 1,000 respondents from India, indicates that there is enough incentive for authorities and businesses to accelerate plans for digital health passports. In fact, 57% stated that they would be happy for a digital health passport to become the norm.

Despite an overwhelming response to digital health passports, when queried further, there are concerns about security and privacy such as:

• 34% of respondents are worried about data security risks with their personal information being hacked,

• 28% of respondents are concerned about lack of transparency and control over how and where their data will be shared.

Surprisingly, the highest scepticism around digital health passports was reported among Gen Z, with 12% saying that they would not be comfortable using a digital health passport under any circumstances.

The travel industry needs to consider and explore the checks and balances to ease privacy concerns and build traveler confidence in digital health passports, to which the survey found that:

• Over half of Indian travelers (53%) would be comfortable using a digital passport if it was accepted by most countries and was regulated as per international standards,

• 8 out of 10 (80%) would be more likely to store health data on a secured app where a travel provider has partnered with a trusted healthcare provider.

Even though receptiveness to sharing data is high, when asked about the technologies that would increase confidence in travel in the next 12 months, mobile solutions were highlighted as a popular option, with suggestions that include:

• Mobile applications that provide on-trip notifications and alerts (51%)

• Contactless mobile payments (49%)

• Facial recognition technology (48%)

• Boarding pass on mobile (47%) Mani Ganeshan, Head of R&D, APAC, Amadeus, says, "As businesses navigate out of the global pandemic, the future of travel looks optimistic.

This study offers a clear roadmap for the industry, by acknowledging the appetite for technologies that can address the concerns of travellers, whether it is better access to information or reducing physical proximity.

Innovations such as digital health passports can catalyse both traveller confidence and the opening of international borders once again.

With the world racing towards digital transformation unlike ever before, sophisticated travel-friendly apps will help build the much-needed confidence for travellers both worldwide and in India."

Christophe Bousquet, CTO, Amadeus, comments, "This study reinforces the key role that technology will play in rebuilding travel.

We've seen a shift since our last survey, as travellers now place more focus on mobile and touchless technology, crucial areas that will clearly strengthen traveller confidence.

It's also very relevant to see that travelers are open to digital health passports and sharing their data as they move through the journey, once the right safeguards are in place.

At Amadeus, we're committed to rebuilding a better industry, together with our customers and partners." To gather more insights into how the travel industry can rebuild, Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, commissioned research to learn more about travelers top concerns around digital health data, their comfort levels with sharing and storing their data, and the solutions that may help to alleviate their concerns for future travel.

The research is the second in a series of traveler surveys, where Amadeus takes a regular checkpoint on traveler sentiment and concerns to help the industry rebuild travel in the most effective way.

The 2020 Rethink Travel survey revealed how technology can help to increase traveler confidence and Amadeus revisited this question to see how traveler confidence has changed since September 2020.

91% of travelers globally now say that technology will increase their confidence to travel, an increase from 84% in September 2020. To learn more about the results of the 2021 survey, read the global and country reports and infographics through the links below.

Research methodology The survey was conducted in late February 2021 by global insight-driven research firm Censuswide to explore traveler sentiment in light of Covid-19 towards digital health data and technology to help rebuild travel.

The findings were based on 9,055 respondents residing in France, Germany, Spain, UAE, Russia, India, Singapore, UK and US who have traveled abroad in the last 18 months (with a minimum of 1,000 respondents per market).

Fieldwork was carried out between 18th - 26th February 2021. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

For reference: Generation Z = 16-24 year olds; Millennials = 25-39 year olds; Generation X = 40-54 year olds; Boomers = 55-74 year olds; 75+ Silent Generation. About Amadeus and Amadeus Labs Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel.

Amadeus' solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways. We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years.

We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. We help connect over 1.6 billion people a year to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us. Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys. Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC.

Amadeus Labs was founded in Bengaluru to extend Amadeus' Engineering and R&D activities in the Asia-Pacific region. Today, being Amadeus' 2nd largest Engineering and R&D site worldwide, Amadeus Labs Bengaluru plays a critical role in product development globally.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter