IndiGo set to start flight services between Delhi and Leh on February 22

Leh will be the 63rd domestic destination for IndiGo. The bookings for the daily Delhi-Leh flights have already begun, the airline said in a press release.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:50 PM IST
IndiGo will launch flight services between Delhi and Leh on February 22, the private carrier announced on Saturday.

"Leh, the capital of Ladakh, is known for its magnificent landscapes, crystal clear skies, adventure activities, Buddhist monasteries and festivals. The destination attracts tourists from April to September," it noted.

Chief strategy and revenue officer of the airline Sanjay Kumar said, "We are working towards enhancing regional connectivity, which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country."

