Inside Air India's first class and business class lounge: British vlogger shares cost and unique perks

For travellers flying out of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM), Air India has designed a premium ground experience that completely bypasses the standard airport chaos. However, experiencing this level of exclusivity requires a staggering financial commitment. Also read | Inside pics of fancy Gen Z–inspired Bengaluru airport Terminal 2 lounge with bold neon decor: Is Gate Z worth the hype?

Air India's lounge features private a la carte dining, a premium buffet, and a dedicated business centre. (YouTube/ Walk With Me Tim)

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In a comprehensive review detailing the journey from Mumbai to London's Heathrow, British travel content creator Tim Lindon, host of Walk With Me Tim on YouTube, broke down Air India's high-end lounge perks and revealed the steep price tag of the ticket.

The cost of entry

Unlike standard airport lounges, where premium credit cards or pay-per-visit options can gain you access, Air India’s dedicated space is tied directly to its top-tier international premium cabins. In his vlog, Tim revealed the exact, eye-watering cost required to access these services on the London route. His ticket cost: £4,778.37 (approximately ₹6,05,850)

"The price I paid was £4,778.37. That is on the high side," Tim said, noting that current global macroeconomics and fluctuating jet fuel prices have driven premium international fares up significantly. Because access is highly restricted, the ticket price serves as the literal price of admission to the airline's private ground ecosystem.

The layout: business vs first class

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{{^usCountry}} Once past the threshold, the lounge operates under a strict two-tier system to manage passenger density and maintain a high level of exclusivity. "It's actually separated into two areas," Tim explained, adding, "So there's the business class area, and then this is the first class area." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once past the threshold, the lounge operates under a strict two-tier system to manage passenger density and maintain a high level of exclusivity. "It's actually separated into two areas," Tim explained, adding, "So there's the business class area, and then this is the first class area." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While the designated first-class section is 'not the biggest lounge in the world', the layout is carefully structured to maximise comfort, he highlighted. The interior features a fully functional business centre for working professionals and uniquely styled, premium seating options throughout. "I love the seating in here, though, it's really nice," Tim noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the designated first-class section is 'not the biggest lounge in the world', the layout is carefully structured to maximise comfort, he highlighted. The interior features a fully functional business centre for working professionals and uniquely styled, premium seating options throughout. "I love the seating in here, though, it's really nice," Tim noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The perks: Private security, dining and more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The perks: Private security, dining and more {{/usCountry}}

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What truly separates the Air India premium ground journey from competitors is not just the lounge itself, but the highly specialised transit infrastructure built around it, Tim highlighted. In a feature that stands out even to seasoned global travellers, first-class passengers skip the standard terminal queues entirely. "You know, it's pretty amazing that they took me through my own first class security and also my first class immigration area, which I've never had before," Tim shared.

Guests do not have to rely solely on self-service. The lounge features both an upscale a-la-carte menu where passengers can order dishes cooked to order, alongside a high-end buffet stocked with premium light bites and sandwiches. Directly outside the entrance sits a massive, winding visual display that spans across the elevator banks. "Look at that, that's impressive just above the lifts, and it continues all the way along... look at these lights," Tim shared.

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The premium treatment does not end when it is time to board. Air India provides staff members who personally guide passengers out of the lounge, through the terminal, and straight onto the aircraft. "That was quite nice that the guy brought me on board, and he bought my hand luggage," Tim noted.

Is the experience worth it?

For travellers deciding whether to invest thousands of pounds (lakhs of rupees) into Air India's premium tier, the ground experience represents the strongest link in the chain. While Tim noted that the in-flight aircraft can sometimes show physical wear, the seamless, zero-queue transition from the terminal curb, through private customs, and into an exclusive sanctuary makes it a compelling value proposition for those prioritising stress-free international transit.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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