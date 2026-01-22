Edit Profile
    Inside pics of fancy Gen Z–inspired Bengaluru airport Terminal 2 lounge with bold neon decor: Is Gate Z worth the hype?

    This Gen Z–inspired airport lounge at Bengaluru's Terminal 2 stands as a statement with eclectic furniture and tech-forward features. Here's a virtual tour.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 11:53 AM IST
    By Sanya Panwar
    Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is once again pushing the boundaries of airport infrastructure with the unveiling of Gate Z, a first-of-its-kind social lounge located in the award-winning Terminal 2. Designed specifically with 'Gen Z' sensibilities in mind (think 'cafe-meets-gallery' vibe), the space aims to transform the traditional layover into a lifestyle experience. Also read | New ‘Garden Trail’ gallery opened for public at Bengaluru airport: Here's how it looks

    Here is a sneak peek into India's first Gen Z-inspired airport lounge in Bengaluru. (Pics: X.com/co_sahni)
    Here is a sneak peek into India's first Gen Z-inspired airport lounge in Bengaluru. (Pics: X.com/co_sahni)

    The lounge caught attention on January 21, when many X users (formerly Twitter) shared a series of vibrant inside photos. Animesh Sahni, a real estate consultant from Karnataka shared the pictures and wrote, “Bengaluru Airport raises the bar. Gate Z at T2 — a Gen Z–inspired social lounge — shows how travel is now a lifestyle, not just a journey. A smart move that adds global appeal to the Airport City ecosystem.”

    A neon-drenched aesthetic

    The interior of Gate Z departs sharply from the muted tones and corporate leather seating of traditional airport lounges. The new inside photos reveal walls adorned with neon speech bubbles featuring slogans like "#LoungeLife," "Happiness Check-In Flight," and "Your Layover Upgrade."

    It features a mix of plush velvet sofas, mid-century modern armchairs in bold oranges and pinks, and communal round tables designed for social interaction. Multi-coloured hanging installations and textured wall panels give the space a 'cafe-meets-gallery' vibe. Strategically placed flight information displays are also integrated into the decor, alongside grab-and-go 'Crunch, Chill, Cross' refreshment stations.

    By targeting a younger demographic that prizes 'Instagrammable' moments and social connectivity, this airport is betting that travellers want more than just a quiet place to sit.

    Is it worth the hype?

    Despite the sleek visuals, the internet’s reaction has been mixed. While some X users praised the innovation, others were skeptical about whether the 'vibe' translates to actual comfort for travellers. On X, one person noted, “It looks pretty but lacks a lot of functionality. The old international lounges in T1 were much, much better.”

    The design has also drawn comparisons to popular urban hangouts. “Looks like a pretend-cool cafe near a university in Delhi,” one X user quipped, while another asked, “Looks like Nehru Place Social... wonder if they used the same designer?”

    Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    This article is for informational purposes only.

    • Sanya Panwar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanya Panwar

      Sanya has worked as an entertainment and lifestyle journalist for 12 years. She writes about health, wellness, celebs, pop culture, fashion and more.

