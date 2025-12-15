New ‘Garden Trail’ gallery opened for public at Bengaluru airport | Here's how it looks

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Karnataka's Bengaluru now has a new public gallery and Garden Trail at Terminal 2. Accessible to flyers, this thoughtfully curated space transforms the pre-departure and post-arrival experience into something far more calming and memorable. The serene space offers passengers a calming escape, reinforcing Bengaluru's identity as the 'Garden City'.(X)

The newly unveiled gallery at the airport’s T2 international terminal brings together contemporary design and abundant greenery, staying true to the city’s long-standing reputation as India’s “Garden City”.

Once passengers clear customs, they can now step into an open, light-filled zone where plants, natural textures and soothing visuals instantly ease travel anxiety and fatigue.

Rather than functioning as just another waiting area, the Garden Trail has been designed as a quiet escape within the bustling airport. With its nature-led layout, soft lighting and spacious walkways, it invites visitors to slow down, breathe, and enjoy a moment of stillness before heading into the city or catching their next flight.

Visuals of the new space have been shared online, with many users praising the design. Here is how it looks:

Terminal 2 has already drawn global attention for its eco-conscious architecture, bamboo elements and indoor landscapes. The addition of this garden gallery further elevates the experience, reinforcing the airport’s focus on sustainability, art and well-being.