Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New ‘Garden Trail’ gallery opened for public at Bengaluru airport | Here's how it looks

ByYamini C S
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 03:19 pm IST

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport's new Garden Trail and public gallery transform travel experiences with a nature-inspired design.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Karnataka's Bengaluru now has a new public gallery and Garden Trail at Terminal 2. Accessible to flyers, this thoughtfully curated space transforms the pre-departure and post-arrival experience into something far more calming and memorable.

The serene space offers passengers a calming escape, reinforcing Bengaluru's identity as the 'Garden City'.(X)
The newly unveiled gallery at the airport’s T2 international terminal brings together contemporary design and abundant greenery, staying true to the city’s long-standing reputation as India’s “Garden City”.

ALSO READ | Dutch woman praises Bengaluru airport, says it feels like ‘stepping into the future’

Once passengers clear customs, they can now step into an open, light-filled zone where plants, natural textures and soothing visuals instantly ease travel anxiety and fatigue.

ALSO READ | Industrialist Harsh Goenka hails Bengaluru's Terminal 2 as ‘masterpiece,’ Here's what he said

Rather than functioning as just another waiting area, the Garden Trail has been designed as a quiet escape within the bustling airport. With its nature-led layout, soft lighting and spacious walkways, it invites visitors to slow down, breathe, and enjoy a moment of stillness before heading into the city or catching their next flight.

Visuals of the new space have been shared online, with many users praising the design. Here is how it looks:

ALSO READ | Monkeys cause stir at Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2, safely relocated after week-long mischief: Report

Terminal 2 has already drawn global attention for its eco-conscious architecture, bamboo elements and indoor landscapes. The addition of this garden gallery further elevates the experience, reinforcing the airport’s focus on sustainability, art and well-being.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
AI Summary AI Summary

Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 in Bengaluru has introduced a new public gallery and Garden Trail, enhancing the travel experience with a calming environment filled with greenery and contemporary design. This space allows passengers to unwind post-arrival, reflecting the city's reputation as India’s “Garden City.” The airport's focus on sustainability and art continues to attract global attention.