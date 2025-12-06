Dutch woman praises Bengaluru airport, says it feels like ‘stepping into the future’

A Dutch woman living in India has captured widespread attention online after sharing her experience of exploring Bengaluru airport. The woman, identified as Ivana, posted a short clip on Instagram showcasing the airport’s striking design and ambience, a space she described as far removed from the stereotypes many foreigners carry about India. A Dutch woman’s video of Bengaluru airport went viral as she described the space as modern, green and far from the stereotypes tourists expected.(Instagram/ivanaperkovicofficial)

A mix of tradition and futuristic design

In her video, a text overlay read: “Imagine calling India backward but this is Bengaluru airport.” The clip featured sweeping visuals of the terminal, its lush greenery and spacious, airy interiors that often surprise first-time visitors.

In her caption, Ivana elaborated on how India constantly blends contrasts. She wrote: “There’s a traditional India, and then there’s the India that feels like you’ve stepped into the future. Very often both exist within the same hour of your trip. Take Bangalore airport for instance. Some tourists land expecting the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ version of India they’ve seen on TV. But this place? It looks more like you're stepping into the Jurassic Park set. Aesthetic designs, green, airy, there's even a waterfall. And that's just one example.”

Travel through time in a single trip

Ivana further reflected on the country’s unique duality. She added: “Here’s the thing: you can travel through India and only choose one era. Stick to heritage, temples, markets, the beautifully slow rhythm of old India. Or mix it up with the modern side: art galleries, Pinterest cafés, modern restaurants and large malls. It's pretty wild when you travel through time on the same trip; one day you're sipping chai in old Delhi, the next day stepping into an airport terminal that's one of the most beautiful in the world. India can truly offer you time travel if you let it.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Online reactions

The clip received several comments from viewers who resonated with her observations. One Instagram user commented that “this looks so amazing” while another remarked that “Bengaluru and Delhi airports are the best.” A user reacted by saying “West be like, it is impossible in India” whereas someone else felt that “maybe they call it backward cause of civic sense.” Another person added that “it is Karnataka and we have best infrastructure” and one more viewer shared affection for the city by writing “that’s why I love my city Bengaluru.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)