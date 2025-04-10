Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2 becomes India’s first to earn 5-star tating from Skytrax

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) has etched its name in history by becoming the first airport terminal in India to receive a prestigious 5-Star Airport Terminal Rating from Skytrax, the global authority on airport excellence. Bengaluru airport's terminal - 2.

The recognition was conferred after a rigorous audit conducted by Skytrax, which evaluated over 800 passenger-related touchpoints across more than 30 categories. These included key parameters such as terminal architecture, hygiene standards, digital integration, safety protocols, passenger services, inclusivity, sustainability practices, and overall hospitality, ensuring a consistently world-class travel experience.

Commenting on the milestone, Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said the accolade places Bengaluru firmly on the global aviation map. “We are deeply thankful to our passengers, stakeholders, and employees whose continued trust and collaboration made this achievement possible,” he was quoted as a saying by PTI.

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted lauded the airport’s efforts, noting that the 5-Star Airport Terminal Rating is the highest form of recognition an airport can receive. “BLR Airport has set a benchmark by becoming the first in India to achieve this standard, reflecting exceptional commitment to passenger experience,” he added.

This international distinction comes on the heels of another major recognition for the Bengaluru airport. For the third year in a row, Kempegowda International Airport was awarded the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for ‘Best Airport for Arrivals Globally’ in 2024.

Bengaluru airport's terminal 2 always made headlines, ever since it was launched in 2022. The airport was built in a theme that reflects Bengaluru's Garden City image and the architecture always turned heads of many global flyers.

