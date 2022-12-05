Istanbul to Cappadocia: Hina Khan's vacay diaries in Turkey

Hina Khan is currently slaying travel goals in Turkey. The actor recently flew to Turkey to explore the country and she is doing exactly that. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself with the stunning backdrops of several places in Turkey. From Cappadocia to Istanbul, Hina is exploring it all and soaking in the quintessential vibes of Turkey. From stunning architectures to the sky replete with hot air balloons – the major tourist attraction of Cappadocia and also the specialty of the place, Hina’s vacay diaries are painted in shades of colours, smiles and adventure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hina, around a week back, shared a slew of pictures of herself chilling in her flight seat, on her way to Turkey. “Travel therapy.. Chalo Turkey,” wrote the actor as she shared her excitement and the anticipation of experiencing the beautiful country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hagia Sophia is one of the most cultural and historical mosques of Turkey. Hina posed with the backdrop of Hagia Sophia’s detailed architechture in the backdrop and summed up her feelings with this caption - “The weight of History commands us to sit down and look around .. give the place its due and absorb as much as we can just as the ones who came before us and just the ones who would come after.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Known for ottoman mansions and seafood restaurents, Arnavutkoy is a neighbourhood in Istanbul which is traveller’s favourite places to visit during their Turkey trip. Hina shared a few snippets from her ventures in the neighbourhood.

After visiting the Dolmabahce Palace, located in Istanbul, Hina soon made her way to Cappadocia. Cappadocia, a semi-arid region in central Turkey, is known for its moon-shapoed landscape, underground cities, fairy tale chimneys and houses carved out of rock. The sky of Cappadocia is always replete with hot air balloons – one of the main attractions of the place. Hina was amazed with the view, and so were we.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hina also shared a slew of pictures of herself exploring the city of Cappadocia, from the rocks to the lanes lined with carpets and handmade artworks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hina’s vacay diaries are giving us all kinds of inspo to start planning our year-end trip.