Janhvi Kapoor goes tea leaves-plucking and zip-lining during Tamil Nadu getaway, shares stunning pics: See here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently jetted off to Ooty in Tamil Nadu with her friend Orhan Awatramani for a short getaway. According to reports, Janhvi joined her sister Khushi Kapoor there. Khushi is shooting for her debut project - Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archie comics. The star enjoyed several recreational activities with her friend and even took to Instagram to share snippets from there. They will make you want to escape city life for a relaxing vacation in scenic landscapes.

On Sunday, Janhvi posted pictures from her visit to a tea plantation with her friend Orhan in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. The Gunjan Saxena actor posted the photos with a bunch of tea, leaves and sun emoticons. The star even went zip lining, and her friend posted snippets on his Instagram page. Scroll ahead to see some glimpses from Janhvi's vacation diaries. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor wants to try Namrata Purohit's Pilates exercise, read its benefits)

Janhvi's post shows her striking a dreamy pose while standing on a tea plantation with the lush greenery, majestic hills and a stunning blue sky adorned with white clouds serving as a backdrop. The star donned an effortless look for the outing, featuring a ribbed white cropped tank top, high-waisted beige flared pants, chunky white sneakers, a green scarf and open locks.

The second photo in the post showed a stunning view of the sky clicked by Janhvi. The star's friend also posted snippets from their tea leaves plucking session and captioned it, "Teal leaf picking kind of a day." It showed the star captured in a candid moment while clicking pictures from her phone.

Janhvi Kapoor has a blast during her Tamil Nadu getaway. (Instagram/@orry1)

Janhvi also took to her Instagram stories and shared videos and a picture posted by Orhan on his Instagram stories. It showed the star enjoying zip lining with her friend during the holiday. He had posted the photos on his page, and it showed the duo enjoying the adventurous activity.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has several projects in the pipeline. She has Mili, Goodluck Jerry, Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

