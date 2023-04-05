The rumours of him going on a trip to Jeju Island with his girlfriend earlier this year had not even died down when K-pop sensation and Korean boyband BTS' golden maknae Jeon Jungkook revealed that South Korea's volcanic island was his favourite travel destination. During a sultry photoshoot with American fashion brand Calvin Klein, that opened a thirst trap for the BTS ARMY, Jungkook was asked “Where do you want to travel next?”

Jeju Island: 10 tourist attractions of Jungkook's favourite travel destination in South Korea (Photo by Twitter/Pixabay/Unsplash)

The 25-year-old star was quick to reply, “I haven't travelled a lot but I like Jeju Island.” This was enough to fuel fire to the rumour mills that were already running since January 5 this year when a post titled, "Jungkook was seen being on a date on Jeju Island. Taehyung and Jennie's date location last year... (sic)" set the Internet on fire as it featured Jungkook sitting at a restaurant next to an unknown female that the poster claimed was Jungkook's girlfriend.

The post's creator wrote under the photo, "Jungkook found love (sic)" and thousands of online users flocked to the comments section to debunk the false rumour by claiming that the photo posted was from the past when Jungkook had visited the restaurant with a group of his friends while another fan contacted the restaurant owner who had stated that it wasn't Jungkook's girlfriend but a female staff employee who works with him.

Nevertheless, Jungkook's mention of Jeju Island ahead of summer break got the travel enthusiast in us excited and we couldn't help but add this "Island of the Gods" to our bucket list while marking these 10 tourist attractions in our itinerary to check out on our next visit:

Hallasan National Park - A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hallasan National Park is home to Mount Hallasan, the highest peak in South Korea. Visitors can hike to the summit and enjoy stunning views of the island.

Jeju Folk Village Museum - This open-air museum showcases traditional Jeju Island life, with over 100 thatched-roof houses, food and crafts workshops, and live performances.

Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak - Also known as Sunrise Peak, Seongsan Ilchulbong is a volcanic cone that offers breathtaking views of the island's eastern coastline.

Manjanggul Cave - A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manjanggul Cave is a 7.4 km long lava tube that was formed during a volcanic eruption over 2,000 years ago. Visitors can explore the unique rock formations and learn about the island's volcanic history.

Jeju Teddy Bear Museum - This museum features a collection of teddy bears from around the world, as well as exhibits that showcase the history and culture of Jeju Island.

Jeju Aqua Planet - A large aquarium complex, Jeju Aqua Planet houses over 5,000 marine creatures, including dolphins, sharks and sea turtles.

Cheonjeyeon Waterfall - This three-tiered waterfall is located in a beautiful natural setting, surrounded by lush vegetation and volcanic rock formations.

Jungmun Beach - One of the island's most popular beaches, Jungmun Beach offers soft white sand and clear blue water, as well as a variety of water sports activities.

Jeju Loveland - This unique sculpture park features over 140 erotic statues and exhibits, showcasing human sexuality in art.

Jeju Mysterious Road - Also known as the "Dokkaebi Road," this optical illusion road appears to slope uphill when it is actually downhill, making it a popular destination for visitors to test their perception.

These are just a few of the many attractions that Jeju Island has to offer. Whether you are interested in natural beauty, history, culture or fun activities, Jeju Island is sure to feed your travel bug and provide an unforgettable experience.

