Macau in China ends outdoor mask wearing as Covid-19 situation stabilises

Updated on Feb 26, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Starting Monday, people in Macau won’t be required to wear masks while outdoors. Masks are still required for visitors entering medical institutions and elderly homes or while riding public transport, excluding taxis.

Visitors walk past the Casino Lisboa operated by SJM Holdings during Lunar New Year in Macau, China. Macau ends outdoor mask wearing as Covid-19 situation stabilises (REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz

Macau said it’s easing its masking policy, citing a “stable” Covid-19 situation in the territory.

Starting Monday, people won’t be required to wear masks while outdoors, according to a government statement. Masks are still required for visitors entering medical institutions and elderly homes or while riding public transport, excluding taxis, the government said Sunday.

Macau’s Gaming Revenue Jumps 82.5% as China Travel Reignited

Easing Covid concerns have led governments across many territories, including Taiwan and Singapore, to ease mask mandates as part of efforts to reopen their economies and attract tourists. During the pandemic, Macau’s economy had been hammered by outbreaks and lockdowns in China — its biggest source of visitors.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong may allow residents to stop wearing masks by the end of next month, lifting a mandate that’s been in place for almost three years, South China Morning Post reported Friday.

The mandate, which began in July 2020 as Hong Kong battled Covid outbreak, could be lifted “towards the end of this season,” Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in an interview with Radio Television Hong Kong. He was referring to the end of March, SCMP said, citing an unidentified person.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
macau china mask face masks face mask covid-19 + 3 more
