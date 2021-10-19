Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
travel

Madame Tussauds opens museum in Dubai with statues of Virat Kohli, Lionel Messi and more

Madame Tussauds opened its first outpost in the Arab world in Dubai. With only limited oil reserves, the emirate of Dubai has been focussing on the development of tourism sector.
Madame Tussauds opens museum in Dubai with statues of Virat Kohli, Lionel Messi and more(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:32 AM IST
AFP | , Delhi

London's renowned waxwork museum Madame Tussauds opened this week its first outpost in the Arab world in Dubai, which hopes to attract millions of tourists to Expo 2020.

The brand, which began life in London where it boasts 250 wax sculptures that draw millions of visitors annually, also has smaller branches in the United States, Europe and Asia.

"We have opened our doors on the 14th of October this year very close to Expo 2020," Sanaz Kollsrud, general manager of Dubai's Madame Tussauds, told AFP.

"We expect many visitors locally and internationally to come in. We have chosen the talents that are relevant and popular in the region."

A waxwork of Indian cricket player Virat Kohli is unveiled at the newly opened Madame Tussauds in Dubai (AFP)
The Dubai branch displayed 60 sculptures of "global stars", including football sensation Lionel Messi, cricketer Virat Kohli, and pop singer Rihanna.

And about 15 were from the region including Lebanese pop stars Nancy Ajram and Maya Diab.

With only limited oil reserves, the emirate of Dubai has been focussing on the development of tourism and the entertainment sector.

A wax statue of Soccer player Lionel Messi is displayed at Madame Tussauds Museum, in Dubai (REUTERS)

Dubai is counting on the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai - which opened on October 1 after a one-year delay - to attract millions of visitors and boost its pandemic-hit economy.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
madame tussauds museum dubai
