Man gives an inside peek of ‘dukaan jaisa’ Darbhanga airport with no indoor waiting area, DigiYatra

The Darbhanga airport in Bihar created social media buzz when an Instagram user, Ratan Kumar, shared his unfiltered views about it in an Instagram reel. On June 29, Ratan posted the video on Instagram, offering a critical, satirical review of the facilities, sparking divided views on social media.

A look inside the Darbhanga airport in Bihar.

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Ratan pointed out significant infrastructure deficiencies at the airport, including a lack of a waiting area for passengers, outdated security protocols, and even problems with the water dispenser meant to provide relief to passengers. His video illustrated the poor passenger experience currently offered at the location. Though he shared his opinions with humour and satire, it clearly depicted the stark on-ground reality.

Inside the Darbhanga airport: 'Systems like DigiYatra don't operate here'

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{{^usCountry}} The video begins with Ratan mocking the airport authorities, saying, “Darbhanga airport dukan jaisa banaya gaya hai. Chala to theek hai nahin to kuch din mein band kar denge (Darbhanga Airport has been set up to look more like a shop. It might work out, or they might just shut it down in a few days).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video begins with Ratan mocking the airport authorities, saying, “Darbhanga airport dukan jaisa banaya gaya hai. Chala to theek hai nahin to kuch din mein band kar denge (Darbhanga Airport has been set up to look more like a shop. It might work out, or they might just shut it down in a few days).” {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the lack of indoor waiting areas for early arrivals and the mismanagement, he shared, “This is the main entrance, and, ironically, there is a parking area right beneath the 'No Parking' sign. Here’s how you enter: there are separate lines for different groups of people. Systems like DigiYatra don't operate here. If you happen to arrive two or three hours early by mistake, you might have to wait out in the heat.”

Moreover, he revealed that in case you feel hungry, there is a ‘Dana Pani’ canteen on the premises, but don't get your hopes up because it’s not actually for travellers. As for security, Ratan shared that it is quite strict, and it took him some time to get clearance for his Insta360 camera because the officer hadn't seen gear like that before, so he had to explain the features.

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Furthermore, he also mocked the limited amenities, noting a play area unsuitable for children and a water dispenser that resembles equipment from a train station. Overall, he shared that the airport operates with minimal resources, resembling a temporary shop rather than a major transit hub.

How did the internet react?

Instagram users were divided over the man's review of the Darbhanga airport. One user commented, “Is everything in Bihar a joke?” Someone else commented, “People saying he is finding faults in things, that one should be grateful he has an airport. I am sorry, but just because you have an airport doesn’t mean it is solved. You can look at the situation of the airport, it screams, ‘chalo jo hai, hai toh sahi.’”

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Meanwhile, a few other Instagram users had different views, urging people to see the bright side. Someone commented, “Some people find faults in everything. Instead of appreciating that Darbhanga finally has an airport, they only focus on what isn’t perfect.” Another commented, “Still better, Coimbatore airport looks like a complete bus station.”