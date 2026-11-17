Medical tourism is a common practice where people travel outside their country to receive medical care. But before booking treatment abroad, it is important to verify the credentials of hospitals and doctors, understand the full costs involved and watch out for potential scams.ALSO READ: Detox vacations set to become mainstream? Sleep tourism is making quality rest the new priority for travellers

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An industry expert highlighted the red flag patients should know about before booking treatment abroad. Aditya Oza, CEO and co-founder of CureMeAbroad, shared that careful scrutiny early on can help patients make informed decisions, choose suitable healthcare providers and ensure a smoother treatment journey.

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Choosing treatment abroad also means deciding whom to trust with the arrangements. Aditya stressed the importance of checking the credibility of medical tourism facilitators before committing.

“Medical tourism can be a safe and rewarding experience when patients make informed decisions and choose the right healthcare providers. However, with relatively low barriers to entry for medical tourism facilitators, it is important for patients to do their due diligence before committing to treatment or making any payments,” Aditya added.

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{{^usCountry}} This means you need to inspect the company coordinating your care as carefully as the hospital or doctor treating you. Verifying credentials and understanding payment terms can help you spot warning signs before making a major financial commitment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means you need to inspect the company coordinating your care as carefully as the hospital or doctor treating you. Verifying credentials and understanding payment terms can help you spot warning signs before making a major financial commitment. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's a brief guide, as outlined by Aditya, containing all the red flags and why you need to be mindful of them:

1. Promises of guaranteed results

No credible doctor or hospital can guarantee the outcome of a medical procedure.

Every patient is different, and results depend on several medical factors.

Patients should be cautious of anyone promising specific results without understanding their medical history.

A genuine healthcare provider will be transparent about the possible outcomes, risks and limitations of a procedure.

2. Prices that seem too good to be true

An unusually low quote may seem attractive, but it is important to understand what it covers.

Additional costs for consultations, medication, accommodation, follow-up care or managing complications may not always be included in the initial estimate.

Patients should ask for a detailed written breakdown of the costs before making a decision.

3. Unverified hospitals or doctors

Before choosing a hospital, patients should check its credentials and look for recognised accreditations, such as Joint Commission International (JCI) or National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), where applicable.

It is equally important to independently verify the treating doctor's qualifications and registration rather than relying solely on information provided by an agent.

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Medical tourism is a major financial commitment; ensure you are well informed on the essentials.

4. Lack of credentials for the facilitator

Patients often focus on the hospital's credentials but overlook those of the company helping them arrange their treatment.

It is worth asking whether the medical tourism facilitator holds recognised certifications, such as Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), and verifying these directly with the issuing organisation.

A credible facilitator should be willing to share its credentials and explain how it works with healthcare providers.

5. Pressure to make payments quickly

Be cautious if a facilitator insists on immediate payment or uses limited-time offers to rush your decision.

Payments requested through personal bank accounts or other untraceable channels should also raise concerns.

Patients should use verified payment channels, ask for official receipts and ensure that the terms of payment and cancellation are clearly documented.

6. Receiving a quote without proper medical assessment

Treatment recommendations and cost estimates should be based on the patient's medical history, reports and consultation with the treating doctor.

A quote generated solely through an online form, without any meaningful medical review, should be treated with caution.

Patients should also understand what post-treatment support is available and who will be responsible for coordinating care if complications arise after they return home.

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Before committing to treatment abroad, patients should take time to check the details and resolve any doubts. The expert urged them to seek answers rather than let pressure dictate their decision.

“My advice to patients is simple: take your time, verify credentials independently, ask for every cost and commitment in writing, and speak directly with the treating doctor before making a booking or planning your travel. Choosing treatment abroad is a significant decision, and patients should have the clarity and confidence to make it without feeling rushed,” he said.

So, even if you have a facilitator, it is best to stay involved in decisions about your care. Speaking directly with the doctor and obtaining written details can help you understand the treatment, its cost and the support you can expect.

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Lastly, the experts reminded patients that they should also feel comfortable asking how a medical tourism facilitator is compensated and whether it has any commercial arrangements with hospitals. Transparency around these relationships are better for informed decisions.