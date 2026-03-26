Detox vacations set to become mainstream? Sleep tourism is making quality rest the new priority for travellers

Recognising the need to reset and recharge, sleep tourism is emerging, where destinations and experiences attempt to promote a restorative pause, helping travellers disconnect. Let's hear from hospitality experts on why sleep tourism is growing and becoming a priority for modern travellers.

This calls for a detox, an intentional pause that deeply cleanses your energy, refreshing and invigorating you by taking you away from the claustrophobic bubble of constant connectivity, buzz and hubbub of work and personal life. A proper mental and digital reset is required to feel revitalised again.

Now the question is, why can't one take a day off and rest in their own home?Often, in your own space, surrounded by anxiety-inducing stimuli, whether it is a work laptop, endless notifications, or screens of varying sizes, getting the much-needed rest can feel impossible, almost out of reach.

Sleep is the cornerstone of good health. Yet in today's fast-paced lifestyle, it is generally sacrificed as screen time and late-night work take up more space. Subsequently, people are reeling with stress, fatigue and poor productivity. Sleep is the reset required to relieve everyday stress, but when it is pushed aside continuously, stress keeps building until one is pushed to the brink of burnout . ALSO READ: Last-minute trip? 13 secret light packing hacks that can save your day

Hospitality experts have also observed a steady rise in demand for restorative experiences that help travellers disconnect, recharge, and enjoy deep, restorative sleep.

Mark Sands, vice president of wellness at Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, shed light on the collective realisation that quality sleep is not a luxury, but rather an integral part of health. “Sleep is the second-highest wellness priority worldwide, and guests are actively seeking ways to manage stress, anxiety, and cognitive performance in pursuit of a better night’s sleep.”

Since good health is the real luxury, sleep is increasingly being recognised as a luxury, as people are becoming more health-conscious and acknowledge its valuable contribution to overall well-being.

Utami Indah Dewi, director of spa and recreation at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort and Spa too agreed that nowadays sleep is being seen as a luxury, especially in the age of busy lifestyles. “Sleep tourism today reflects a deeper shift in how people define luxury."

In the hospitality industry, there is a growing consensus that sleep has become non-negotiable when it comes to travel. It is no longer just a luxury.

Another expert, Dr Kushal Bachani, associate director of spa at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, strengthens this travel principle by sharing his observation, "Quality sleep is a fundamental pillar of wellness." Emphasising how these experiences are curated, he opined,“When we cultivate mindful practices, limit distractions, optimise our environment, and manage stress, we allow the body to restore, the mind to reset, and longevity to thrive.”

Now that sleep has been established as a revered, coveted, and indispensable part of life, it is actively shaping travel experience as well. For a long time, sleep was relegated to the background on trips, with itineraries jam-packed and travellers hopping from one sight to another. But travel is no longer just a checklist; it is reductive to consider that at this age.



Imagine, for those who have been grinding for months, toiling at workplaces with deadlines and returning home to take care of household chores, peace of mind is what becomes the bigger priority on vacation instead of exploration. Otherwise, if the same relentless chase continues even on holiday, it defeats the very purpose of the trip.

Pawan Chahar, general manager at the Jim Corbett Marriott Resort and Spa, confirmed this, adding, “We’re seeing a shift in travel behaviour, where people are no longer just seeking experiences, but are intentionally travelling to slow down, disconnect, and truly rest.”

Dushyant Singh, hotel manager at Mulberry Shades, mentioned an important point that helps to understand what is at the heart of this travel trend. He revealed it to be: ‘intentionality’. Sleep lately on trips has become purposeful. It is actually intentional, not incidental. This means it is planned as a part of the itinerary, not an afterthought. It also implies that the itinerary is planned around restorative rest.

Sleep is no longer at the margins of an itinerary, confined to a quick nap on vacations. Travellers are visiting dedicated destinations and spaces where rest is the main goal of the trip, not a peripheral activity squeezed between the mad rush of sightseeing.