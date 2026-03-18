Feeling off lately? It could be emotional burnout. Emotional intelligence coach shares how to catch it early
Emotional burnout can creep into your life quietly. Here are the key warning signs and simple strategies that will make you feel better sooner.
Even after proper sleep, you don’t feel rested enough? Or the things that used to bring peace now seem drudgery? This is not exhaustion; this could be emotional burnout. Emotional burnout is not an outburst or dramatic act but a profound state of emotional exhaustion that creeps in quietly, leaving you detached from yourself and everyday life.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Taylor Elizabeth, emotional intelligence and etiquette coach and founder and CEO of The Elegance Advisor, shared warning signs of emotional burnout and practical ways to cope effectively.
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Taylor shared, “The emotional burnout we experience is often unexpected. It is not always loud or dramatic. More often than not, it slowly happens through quiet changes in emotional states, level of energy, and how an individual traverses through their daily activities.”
She further highlighted that these patterns signal something more serious, but that noticing emotional burnout is difficult because these changes are so easily dismissed.
“We tell ourselves we are just busy, just tired, or are just having a long week, and we expect a weekend to make everything better. However, when these patterns repeat themselves, burnout is approaching. It is important to address these patterns early on to relieve the emotional toll of burnout and its accompanying struggles,” said Taylor.
Here are the warning signs of emotional burnout and remedies:
Avoidance in decision-making
According to Taylor, avoiding decision-making can be a clear sign of emotional burnout. “It may not be in the form of life-altering decisions, but it more commonly is illustrated through everyday, minuscule decisions like responding to a text or email, completing a work task, or shifting focus to a new task. If making these decisions feels unusually heavy, it is possible that your mind is just asking for some time or space,” added Taylor.
Taylor advises simplifying your focus. Instead of thinking about everything that needs to be done, gently steer yourself towards the next small step. Simplifying your focus minimises the cognitive load associated with decision-making and provides a sense of clarity and ease.
Constant irritation
It might feel like everything is fine, but you may still feel that you are on edge. “You might feel yourself losing patience, reacting quicker, and more readily to problems, and even small frustrations can feel much larger. This form of irritability is your body’s quiet way of telling you that it needs a reset,” said Taylor. It’s a signal that you’ve lost your balance.
Taylor recommends adding a little more stillness to your life. You can take small walks, try deep breathing, or step away for a minute.
Losing your natural curiosity
Another subtle change the emotional intelligence coach highlighted is the lack of curiosity. You continue moving through your daily routine, but without curiosity or engagement. What once engaged your interest feels flat and uninspiring. This may be a symptom of emotional exhaustion.
According to her, you can start with small, low-risk, and brief activities of interest. Changing your location or having an impactful conversation can softly change your energy and bring you back to the here and now.
Relying on pushing through
Moving relentlessly from task to task without ever stopping to confront the inner self is the textbook definition of burnout. “The idea that one is being productive is completely false, as this approach will only contribute to burnout and low energy,” mentioned the coach.
She recommends taking a moment to check in with yourself and figure out what you actually need, rather than just the task at hand. Short breaks, or ‘pausing,’ create room for long-lasting productivity, energy, and focus.
“Burnout is a gradual process that builds up over time. It is rarely immediate, and it often hides behind repetitive daily life. The most meaningful form of self-care is not always about doing more, but about noticing sooner,” she concluded.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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