Emotional burnout vs stress: Doctor explains how to tell the difference

Stress has become a part of our daily lives. From work to personal lives, stress has a way of chasing us. However, we often confuse emotional burnout to be stress, even when they are starkly different. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Gupta, principal director and chief of neurology, Fortis Hospital said, "The globe is more stressed than ever, with almost 70 percent of individuals in seven countries experiencing burnout by 2021. These statistics highlight the importance for workplaces to identify and comprehend stress and burnout. This can help organisations avoid the massive losses caused by mental health issues." We often confuse emotional burnout to be stress, even when they are different.

Stress: Causes, symptoms, impact

“We all come across stress at some point. It is our body’s natural response in times of threat or requests such as an important exam or a significant assignment at work. However, this stress is good as it can help you overcome challenges and fulfill deadlines,” said Dr Praveen Gupta. Also read | Stressed at work? Expert shares 8 tips for employees and managers to have a stress-free workplace

“Stress is the body's immediate response to a challenge or demand. Consider undertaking a huge project at work. Your body responds by becoming more alert, and you may feel a burst in energy. This is a stress response that can help you focus and complete your tasks. However, if you are continually anxious and do not have time to relax, it can wear you down. Anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and bodily symptoms such as headaches or stomach aches are all common indicators of chronic stress,” the neurologist added.

Can burnout lead to drastic effects on your emotions?

Emotional burnout: Causes, symptoms, impact

“If it's burnout, you might need to take more drastic measures to recover, such as getting professional treatment or making adjustments in your work or personal life. Burnout occurs when you are constantly stressed, especially in situations where you believe you have little control or recognition. Burnout has a greater impact on your emotions than stress, which can cause physical symptoms. It can make you feel despondent, give you a pessimistic attitude on life, and even make you question your abilities and accomplishments,” the doctor highlighted. Also read | 5 self care tips for men to conquer burnout and boost performance

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.