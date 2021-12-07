Mrunal Thakur's vacay throwback is a photographic retreat

Mrunal Thakur is freshly back from the hills. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Dhamaka, recently took off to a hill station for a weekend vacation and since then, her Instagram profile has been replete with here ventures in the beautiful landscape. From posing in her winterwear with the picturesque mountains in the backdrop to having a touristy time with her travel partners. Mrunal did it all and more.

However, the actor is back to work now. But somewhere, her mind is still in the hills and the snow-capped mountains that she left behind in the vacation. Mrunal, on Tuesday, drove ours and her midweek blues away by taking a trip down the memory lane. She did not need to go too far because she paused by her recent getaway memories. She scooped out a set of pictures of herself having the time of her life in the hills.

Mrunal posed by the hills, sunkissed and ready to take on the day. (Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

Here's a picture of Mrunal in the hotel room, smiling with all her heart. (Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal chilled like a diva. She posed by the mountain flowers for a selfie. (Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

Inside a car with the window open, Mrunal, in her beanie, let her face wear the sun, as she smiled for a picture. (Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal posed in the hills. In a black jacket and a grey pair of trousers, Mrunal looked travel-ready. (Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal had a moment with just herself and the magnificent mountains. (Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal's pictures are giving us major travel FOMO, as well as transporting us to the land of the snow and beauty.

