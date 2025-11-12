Mumbai woman shares details of ‘9-day Japan trip in just 1.25 lakh’: Check exact cost for flight tickets, hotel, food

'In just ₹ 1,25,000, I did my 9-day trip to Japan'

In an October 17 video on her Instagram page, Charmy Travels, she shared details of her trip to Japan and wrote in her caption: “I'm still surprised people consider Japan expensive, comment below if you want a day-wise itinerary.”

Charmy's secret? Strategic planning and smart booking. Charmy said in the video she posted, “In just ₹1,25,000, I did my 9-day trip to Japan and I'll give you a complete cost breakdown.”

Here's the budget breakdown

She shared: “First is the flights. Return tickets with this itinerary (Mumbai → Tokyo → Osaka → Tokyo → Mumbai) cost ₹40,600 per person. For our stays, we booked a mix of hotels and Airbnb accommodations. Tokyo hotel cost us ₹5,600 per night, Kyoto Airbnb was approximately ₹2,500, and Osaka hotel was ₹3,800 per night. Works out to about ₹35,000 per person for all of our stays.”

Charmy also said, “We prepaid for our main excursions, which cost us a total of ₹32,200 and in the next reel (Instagram Reels), I'll be sharing all the places that we went to. The total for transport and food was around ₹17-18,000 and if we add up my cash expenses, then the total comes to around ₹1,25,000. Don't ask how much I shopped for, that's for another time. Save this and plan your next Japan trip as soon as possible.”

Planning a Japan trip? Start now: save this and let the adventure begin, (Made using Gemini AI)

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.