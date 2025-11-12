Mumbai woman shares details of ‘9-day Japan trip in just ₹1.25 lakh’: Check exact cost for flight tickets, hotel, food
Ready to start planning your trip to Japan? Here's the budget breakdown of Charmy's Japan holiday that could inspire your next international vacation.
Travelling to Japan can be a life-changing experience. For itsrich culture, decadent meals, and much more, this beautiful country should be at the top of your travel bucket list –and thanks to some strategic planning, you can plan your Japan trip without breaking the bank. Charmy, a Mumbai-based content creator, just spilled the tea on how she explored Japan for under ₹1.3 lakh. Also read | Indian travel blogger shares budget hacks, exact cost of 2-week Italy trip: ₹46K flights, ₹38K stay and total expense...
'In just ₹1,25,000, I did my 9-day trip to Japan'
In an October 17 video on her Instagram page, Charmy Travels, she shared details of her trip to Japan and wrote in her caption: “I'm still surprised people consider Japan expensive, comment below if you want a day-wise itinerary.”
Charmy's secret? Strategic planning and smart booking. Charmy said in the video she posted, “In just ₹1,25,000, I did my 9-day trip to Japan and I'll give you a complete cost breakdown.”
Here's the budget breakdown
She shared: “First is the flights. Return tickets with this itinerary (Mumbai → Tokyo → Osaka → Tokyo → Mumbai) cost ₹40,600 per person. For our stays, we booked a mix of hotels and Airbnb accommodations. Tokyo hotel cost us ₹5,600 per night, Kyoto Airbnb was approximately ₹2,500, and Osaka hotel was ₹3,800 per night. Works out to about ₹35,000 per person for all of our stays.”
Charmy also said, “We prepaid for our main excursions, which cost us a total of ₹32,200 and in the next reel (Instagram Reels), I'll be sharing all the places that we went to. The total for transport and food was around ₹17-18,000 and if we add up my cash expenses, then the total comes to around ₹1,25,000. Don't ask how much I shopped for, that's for another time. Save this and plan your next Japan trip as soon as possible.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.