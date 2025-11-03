Japan tops Global Travel Rankings 2025: The ultimate winter travel guide

You could be a habitual globetrotter, constantly on the trot to your next exotic destination. But Japan happens to be one of those places that gets increasingly intriguing with each trip. A Travel and Tour World report places Japan right on top for the 2025 Global Travel Rankings. With a surge in tourist footfall being anticipated, we thought we'd save you the time in chalking up a holistic itinerary. Let travel influence Daisy, who goes by the handle @ichi.nichi.ippo, who has extensively lived and travelled in Japan, help you out. You can check the 'Japlanning' off your list for hotspots Tokyo and Kyoto! (Photo: Kuoni Tumlare) Tokyo The Shibuya crossing, no matter how mainstream is every bit worth the hype. This with the Senso-ji Temple (Tokyo's oldest temple in Asakusa), the Meiji Jingu Shrine (the peaceful forest shrine near Harajuku) and the Tsukiji Outer Market (for street food and fresh seafood) make for popular attractions.

Nakameguro with its cafes, restaurants and boutique shops along the Meguro river, Daikanyama with its relaxed but upscale chic boutiques, vintage shops and cafes, Jimbocho which is Tokyo's Book Town, one of Tokyo's last remaining 'shitamachi' (old shopping street) Yanaka Ginza, Kagurazaka with its cobbled alleys and Geisha history and Shimokitazawa with its thrift stores make up the less toured areas.

As far as the evening scene is concerned, Nonbei Yokocho is the 'drunkard's alley' with small izakayas dotting the Shibuya Station area, Golden Gai with its quirky and themed izakayas in Shinjuku, Omoide Yokocho for its yakitori alleyways also in Shinjuku, Kabukicho for Tokyo's Neon nightlife district and Hoppy Dori, an old school izakaya street in Asakusa. Less explored spots in this regard are the Shimbashi, the classic after-work district with standing bars and yakitori spots as well as Koenji for its underground night life scene.

Kyoto While condensing your Tokyo travel plans into 3 days may be cutting things a little too fine, but Daisy managed to make a 3-day itinerary for Kyoto. Day 1 must begin with a visit to the Fushimi Inari Taisha, followed by lunch at Gion Duck Rice. Wandering around Gion and visiting the Kiyomizu Dera should be the order of the evening, followed by souvenir shopping at Ninenzaka. The perfect way to end the day? An indulgent meal at the 2-Michelin Star Kaiseki at Ryosho.

Start day 2 mild with your cuppa at Weekender's Coffee. Follow it up with an exploration of the Philosopher's Path. Let soba at Juugo and a visit to the Eikando Temple fill up your senses in the afternoon. Get munching at Chao Chao Gyoza, followed by a drink downtown at the Pontocho Alley.

Beat the hangover on day 3 with coffee at Wife & Husband. Follow it up with a visit to Kinikakuji and Kitano Tenmangu. Replenish your energy with lunch at Toriiwaro's Oyakodon followed by a bout of relaxation at the public bath in Funaoka Onsen. End the night by drowning your taste buds in any selection from No Name Ramen.