New York City dodges worst snow even as flights are grounded

Hundreds of flights across the US Northeast have been cancelled due to a major storm that spared New York City but led to power outages spreading up the Hudson River Valley and across New England.

Manhattan’s Central Park will see mainly rain Tuesday from a powerful Atlantic storm, but as much as an inch of snow could still fall later, said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. Between 8 inches to 24 inches are forecast further to the north and west of the city.

In the Catskill Mountains, there has already been a report of 18 inches, he added.

“New York City is right on the edge,” Chenard said. “A little bit of light snow and light rain and that is going to continue through the rest of the day. It doesn’t look like it is going to get that heavy.”

The storm has been enough to cancel more than 500 flights around the US Tuesday, with the majority of them at Boston’s Logan airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking company. In addition to the travel disruption, nearly 180,000 customers were without power across the Northeast, with the majority of those in New York’s Hudson River Valley and Catskills, according to PowerOutage.us.

Boston could register about 6 inches of snow as the storm becomes more powerful off Cape Cod later, with its northern and western suburbs seeing closer to 8 inches or more. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories are posted from northeast Pennsylvania to Maine, and flood and wind advisories are up along the coast.