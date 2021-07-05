"No bed in hospitals to no bed in hotels," netizens mock viral Manali images

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thousands of people from the plains are visiting tourist hotspots like Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali, Lahaul and other places in the hill state to get rid of the scorching heat.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Chayanika Das
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Tourists gather at Mall Road after the relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, in Manali. ((ANI Photo))

Many states have started easing Covid-19 restrictions as the country sees a decline in the number of cases. Thousands of people are thronging tourist attractions in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla, Kullu-Manali, and Dharamsala to avoid the heat wave.

A few days ago, India witnessed a state of complete chaos when there were no hospitals beds and oxygen cylinders for Covid positive patients. People were running from one hospital to another in search of beds.

Recently, pictures of crowded streets in Manali went viral on social media and netizens could not stop themselves from expressing their disappointment over this 'irresponsible' behaviour. While one social media user wrote, "As #Manali trends, hotels running out of beds. Do we soon want to hear "Hospital running out of beds" again? Haven't we learned any lesson? #COVID19 #3rdWave," another said, "I didn't sleep for nights finding oxygen, beds and Remdesivir for people in the second wave. It is all worth nothing if we haven't learnt a lesson." Some even trolled them and made memes.

Earlier, while speaking to news agency PTI, president of Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association, Mohinder Seth said, “The occupancy in the hotels remains between 60 and 90 percent during weekends, while on other days it remains around 40-45 percent.”

