Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Northeast Frontier Railways introduces jungle tea toy-train safari from Siliguri to Rongtong
travel

Northeast Frontier Railways introduces jungle tea toy-train safari from Siliguri to Rongtong

The direct Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Toy train service was suspended for one and half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the second attempt to attract tourists as well as to boost the tourism industry.
ANI | , Siliguri
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Northeast Frontier Railways introduces jungle tea toy-train safari from Siliguri to Rongtong(AFP)

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) introduced a regular Jungle Tea Toy-Train Safari from Siliguri junction to Rongtong station on Monday evening.

This is the second attempt made by the railway authority in Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) to attract tourists as well as to boost the tourism industry.

The direct DHR Toy train service was suspended for one and half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The toy train runs on a regular basis from Siliguri Junction to Rongtong hill station with a heritage steam engine and vista dome dining car facilities. Tourists can enjoy the breathtaking views of Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary and the hills from the train.

The railway authority will also open a DHR heritage photo gallery at Sukna station during the journey and offer a complimentary cup of Darjeeling tea at Rongtong station. It is a three-hour journey and after reaching Rongtong station they will come back to Siliguri junction again.

Sanjay Chilwarwar, ADRM, Katihar division of Northeast frontier railway said, "We have started a regular basis up-down jungle tea toy-train safari from today with the heritage steam engine and Vistadome dining car facilities. Tourism is the only industry in this region. So we decided to run maximum toy trains in this route to attract the tourists and to gear up the tourism industry in this region. He said that they are getting a good response, people are asking questions and in the future, it will be a part of major attraction.

RELATED STORIES

Samrat Sanyal, secretary of, Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network said, "It was very interesting and exciting."

As a part of the tourism industry, we come to the NFR initiative and believe tourists will enjoy the service and local people also get a chance to travel on weekend tours.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian railway siliguri darjeeling
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Universal Studios sets opening for first theme park in China's Beijing

Australia plans reopening, Covid-19 death toll hits 1,000 despite lockdown

Here's why Thikse Monastery's Maitreya Temple, Ladakh Shanti Stupa are famous

Asian tourism sees rise in glamping and staycations in second Covid-19 year
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP