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Online duty‑free pre-booking launched for international travellers: Adani Airports, MakeMyTrip

Adani Airport Holdings and MakeMyTrip partner to enhance duty-free shopping for international travellers with a pre-booking service.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 12:46 pm IST
By HT Lifestyle Desk
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2026: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator and duty-free operator, and MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel company, today announced a partnership to make duty-free shopping more convenient and rewarding for international travellers.

Adani Airport Holdings and MakeMyTrip partner to enhance duty-free shopping for international travelers with a pre-booking service.

As a part of this collaboration, a duty-free pre-booking service for both departure and arrival has been introduced.

Travellers can browse through 10+ categories across 100+ brands and over 14,000+ SKUs, and pre-book products on MakeMyTrip ahead of their journey, with access to online-exclusive offers. The service is available for both departing and arriving international passengers, enabling advance planning of purchases.

By moving shopping decisions to the trip planning stage, the initiative is designed to reduce time spent browsing and queuing at the airport. Travellers can make more informed choices earlier, improving time management from check-in through boarding and arrival.

AAHL operates duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram. MakeMyTrip has increasingly emerged as the go-to platform for international travel in India. Together, the two companies are positioned to deliver an integrated, value-driven experience to the modern Indian international traveller.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Lifestyle Desk

HT Lifestyle Desk covers fashion, health, and culture with sharp insights and fresh trends, bringing readers expert tips, celebrity updates, and everyday inspiration.

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